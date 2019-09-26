Doheny Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake in Uniqure N V F (QURE) as Market Value Rose; Aldebaran Financial Maintains Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Uniqure N V F (QURE) by 52.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 7,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 23,055 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 million, up from 15,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Uniqure N V F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 597,835 shares traded or 3.74% up from the average. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – $159 MLN OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 30/04/2018 – UniQure: Robert Gut and David Meek Nominated to Bd of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Correct: UniQure 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 2.8% Position in uniQure NV; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING AT $28.50/SHR; 30/04/2018 – uniQure Announces Presentations at the Upcoming Annual Meeting of The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT); 28/03/2018 – uniQure NV Field Trip Scheduled By Chardan for Apr. 4-5; 29/05/2018 – UniQure Gets Patent Covering Methods of Treating Coagulopathies Using AAV Gene Therapy With Nucleic Acid Encoding Hyperactive Factor IX Padua Variant; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Has $159M of Cash and Cash Equivalents as of Dec 31, 2017

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 2,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 32,881 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.59 million, up from 30,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $133.09. About 6.32 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55M and $119.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 561 shares to 1,947 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halozyme Therapeutic (NASDAQ:HALO) by 22,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,300 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UniQure launches $200M stock offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE), The Stock That Soared 653% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cheery Results For Sage’s Depression Drug, UniQure Offering, Axsome Aces Study Of Headache Drug – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Disney’s Fox Acquisition Just Got Billions Cheaper – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Big Disney Competitor Makes a Major Deal with Comcast – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells starts media look high on Disney, lukewarm on Netflix – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0.69% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Seabridge Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 627 shares. Private Harbour Inv Management And Counsel Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.29% or 8,965 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 435 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh has 1.35% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 34,131 shares. Haverford Trust Com reported 949,877 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Ulysses Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 2.56% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Legal General Public Ltd accumulated 10.89 million shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc reported 82 shares stake. Marathon Cap Management reported 1,876 shares stake. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd reported 107,021 shares. Gould Asset Ltd Company Ca reported 0.15% stake. Qci Asset Management New York, New York-based fund reported 140,074 shares.