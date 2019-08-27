Doheny Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Redwood Trust Reit (RWT) Position by $1.60 Million as Stock Value Rose; Seidman Lawrence B Holds Stake in Peapack (PGC)

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Redwood Trust Inc. Reit (RWT) by 81.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.68% . The institutional investor held 22,617 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365,000, down from 122,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Redwood Trust Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.87. About 708,802 shares traded or 10.01% up from the average. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has risen 1.26% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 22/03/2018 – Redwood Software Announces First Industry Robotic Licensing Model to Revolutionize Transparent Marketplace Pricing; 08/03/2018 – Redwood Pharma: Redwood Pharma acquires intellectual property rights; 30/04/2018 – Redwood Logistics Enhances Southwest Presence with Phoenix Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator McGuire’s Great Redwood Trail approved in Senate committee; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.1% Position in Diplomat Pharmacy; 22/05/2018 – Redwood Trust Announces Dividend Increase Of 7% For The Second Quarter Of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Redwood Trust Announces Minority Investment in 5 Arches, LLC; Exclusive One-Yr Purchase Option for Remainder of Co; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 16/04/2018 – Save the Redwoods League, National Park Service and California State Parks Unite to Bring Back Ancient Redwood Forest on the No; 11/04/2018 – Redwood Credit Union Banks on Comcast Business

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 76.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 76,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 176,191 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.32. About 55,411 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57

More notable recent Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “REDWOOD TRUST EXERCISES OPTION TO ACQUIRE REMAINING INTEREST IN 5 ARCHES – PRNewswire – PRNewswire” published on January 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Redwood Trust (RWT) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Redwood Trust Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Redwood Trust Provides Its Perspective On The Private Sector’s Role In Financing Non-Qualified Mortgages – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold RWT shares while 24 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 88.13 million shares or 18.83% more from 74.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Mngmt Corp reported 0.01% stake. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 4,704 shares. Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 301 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has 73,027 shares. Boston Prns owns 1.19M shares. 280,130 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Jpmorgan Chase holds 689,028 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 21,678 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 260,790 shares. Moreover, Private Gru has 0.01% invested in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Moreover, Ellington Mgmt Gp Lc has 0.69% invested in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Comerica Savings Bank holds 100,605 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC), A Stock That Climbed 33% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Share Price Has Gained 87% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation to Acquire Point View Wealth Management – GlobeNewswire” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Paul Boudreau Nasdaq:PGC – GlobeNewswire” published on January 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Peapack-Gladstone Bank Expands Corporate Advisory Services – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 05, 2018.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $13,678 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 33,707 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 1,637 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 5,520 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Endicott Mngmt Company has invested 12.82% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Aqr Limited Liability reported 27,135 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 28,697 shares. Geode Capital Management Lc reported 220,582 shares. Salzhauer Michael has 1.77% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Morgan Stanley stated it has 12,581 shares. Systematic Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Banc Funds Co Llc holds 2.11% or 1.08 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 19,800 shares. D E Shaw And reported 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 33,944 shares.