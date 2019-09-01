Doheny Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding in Marathon Pete (MPC) by $1.29 Million; As General Mtrs Co (GM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Alpine Investment Management Has Decreased Position by $1.66 Million

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 39.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 21,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 33,150 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 5.51 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CONCERNED ABOUT SIMULTANEOUS OCCURRENCE OF ADVERSE TWIN TERMS OF TRADE SHOCKS FROM CROP MSP AND OIL PRICES; 30/04/2018 – PORT ACCESS, COKER PROJECTS POSTION MPC FOR IMO 2020; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery preparing to shut alky unit; 24/05/2018 – CARNEY: MPC REVIEWING MEDIUM-TERM EQUILIBRIUM REAL RATE; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR COMBINATION TO CREATE LEADING; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON RESTARTING TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY AFTER POWER OUTAGE; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 18; 16/03/2018 – POLISH MPC RESISTING EXTERNAL `PRESSURE’ ON RATES: KROPIWNICKI; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE PLANS TO VOTE ON MPC NOMINEES TODAY: ORDER PAPER

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 44,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 2.98 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61M, down from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $37.09. About 4.60 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: General Motors Chairman & CEO Mary Barra Speaks with CNBC’s Brian Sullivan Today; 09/03/2018 – PRGX Global, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Vice President & GM – Commercial; 30/04/2018 – GM Recognizes GP Strategies for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 28/03/2018 – GM SAYS TAKING `CONSERVATIVE’ APPROACH TO AUTONOMOUS DRIVING; 03/04/2018 – General Motors to Begin Reporting U.S. Vehicle Sales on Quarterly Basis; 18/04/2018 – Michael Wayland: BREAKING: @Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen leaving company to “pursue other interests”; @GM names Steve; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-S.KOREA’S KDB MAY SIGN AN MOU ON FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO GM’S LOCAL UNIT BY APRIL 27 – KDB CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – GM SEES 2018 SHR $5.52 – $5.82; SEES 2018 ADJ SHR $6.30 – $6.60

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 53,010 shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $82.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 95,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spx Flow Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

