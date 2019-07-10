Doheny Asset Management Has Raised Stake in Verizon Communicatn (VZ); Costar Group (CSGP) Holder Picton Mahoney Asset Management Boosted Stake

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Verizon Communicatn (VZ) by 156.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 16,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,669 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 10,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Verizon Communicatn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $56.41. About 14.78M shares traded or 10.09% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 1,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,056 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.55M, up from 42,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $567.02. About 506,392 shares traded or 101.43% up from the average. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 15,150 shares to 17,050 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 49,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 458,108 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Finance has 1,253 shares. Art Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,220 shares. De Burlo Gru Inc Inc has invested 1.52% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). British Columbia Invest Mngmt accumulated 16,197 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 120 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 278,692 are held by Riverbridge Partners Lc. State Street Corporation stated it has 0.03% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Tn reported 176 shares stake. Tompkins Fincl has 193 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies reported 0.1% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Stephens Incorporated Ar stated it has 0.05% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Invesco owns 0.07% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 432,054 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) or 342 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com holds 152 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 8,944 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

