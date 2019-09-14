Doheny Asset Management Has Raised Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $627,990 as Stock Price Declined; As Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Share Value Declined, Brookfield Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $2.37 Million

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 20,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The hedge fund held 941,576 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.91M, down from 961,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 1.93M shares traded or 84.66% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 191.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 1,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,632 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $958,000, up from 902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – REG-Boeing Co: 1st Quarter Results; 03/05/2018 – CARET REAFFIRMS BOEING GOAL TO DELIVER 18 TANKERS BY DECEMBER; 08/03/2018 – CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 18/04/2018 – Southwest focuses on older engines in probe of deadly jet explosion; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES NEW JET FAMILY ENTERING MARKET IN 2025; 09/05/2018 – Boeing, Airbus to Lose Billions in Orders From Trump’s Iran Sanctions; 02/05/2018 – BOEING SEES GOVT ROLE AS CRITICAL TO HUMAN SPACE EXPLORATION; 11/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL FLEET CARE PACTS FOR SINGAPORE AIRLINES &; 12/03/2018 – BOEING, TURKISH AIRLINES FINALIZE DEAL FOR UP TO 30 787 DREAMLI

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based First Natl Com has invested 0.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 5,651 were reported by Stoneridge Investment Prns Ltd. Clean Yield has 1,365 shares. Glenview Retail Bank Dept reported 2,948 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Portland Advsrs Limited Company has 0.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,367 shares. Moreover, Hikari Pwr has 2.27% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 57,900 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested 0.63% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Citigroup has invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Symphony Asset Management Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 4,107 shares. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.4% or 11,789 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Com Ma has invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 5,332 were reported by Bryn Mawr. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1,097 shares. Stewart Patten Communication Limited Liability has 0.14% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4,903 shares.

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55 million and $119.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co Com (NYSE:HAL) by 15,731 shares to 16,695 shares, valued at $380,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,183 shares, and cut its stake in Halozyme Therapeutic (NASDAQ:HALO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 272,650 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 1.73M shares. 43,691 are held by Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Limited Company. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Northern Corporation invested 0.09% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Kbc Gru Nv reported 0.12% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). 102,300 were reported by Adage Cap Partners Gru Limited Liability. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 0.08% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Wesbanco Fincl Bank holds 0.24% or 42,158 shares. Aew Cap Management Lp invested 3.73% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 1,799 shares. Novare Cap Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,303 shares. Colony Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 2,704 shares.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc. by 1.80 million shares to 4.83M shares, valued at $91.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bwx Technologies Inc by 46,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).