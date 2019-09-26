Doheny Asset Management Has Raised Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding; Last Week First American Financial (FAF) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering First American Financial (NYSE:FAF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First American Financial has $7300 highest and $67 lowest target. $70’s average target is 18.10% above currents $59.27 stock price. First American Financial had 5 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. PiperJaffray upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 1 report. See First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) latest ratings:

25/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/06/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Positive New Target: $73.0000 Initiates Coverage On

29/04/2019 Broker: Compass Point Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: PiperJaffray Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $59 New Target: $67 Upgrade

Doheny Asset Management increased Walt Disney Co (DIS) stake by 140.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Doheny Asset Management acquired 12,380 shares as Walt Disney Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Doheny Asset Management holds 21,193 shares with $2.96 million value, up from 8,813 last quarter. Walt Disney Co now has $236.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $131.44. About 9.43 million shares traded or 10.08% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17300 highest and $132 lowest target. $156.40’s average target is 18.99% above currents $131.44 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, April 12. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 10. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy”. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Imperial Capital downgraded the shares of DIS in report on Monday, June 17 to “In-Line” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 30. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Financial Mgmt has invested 2.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 198,839 shares. Notis reported 20,727 shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt invested 2.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Reilly Fin Advisors Ltd Co owns 0.44% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 24,961 shares. New England And Mgmt Inc has 21,980 shares for 2.08% of their portfolio. Asset Management Incorporated has 0.66% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 43,247 shares. Texas Cap Bancshares Tx accumulated 0.36% or 1,551 shares. Aldebaran Fincl, a Tennessee-based fund reported 32,881 shares. Jolley Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 3.21% or 35,787 shares. United Asset Strategies owns 68,222 shares. 651,381 were accumulated by Country Trust Savings Bank. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno reported 174,000 shares stake. Colony Gp Limited Liability accumulated 154,738 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.76% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. The company has market cap of $6.65 billion. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance divisions. It has a 12.48 P/E ratio. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related services and products.

The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $59.27. About 228,818 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 20/04/2018 – Two Market Dynamics Fueling the Housing Shortage, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 23/05/2018 – The Surprising Impact of Rising Rates on Market Potential, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 09/05/2018 – First American Financial Names Martha B. Wyrsch to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q EPS 67c; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Rev $1.3B; 14/05/2018 – FASB Will Operate With Six Members While FAF Trustees Begin Search for Monk’s Successor; 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 29/03/2018 – Loan Application Defect Risk in Adjustable-Rate Mortgages Slips Below Fixed-Rate Mortgages, According to First American’s Loan; 20/03/2018 Housing Market Can Overcome Rising Interest Rates, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 22/04/2018 – DJ First American Financial Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAF)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold First American Financial Corporation shares while 95 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 89.73 million shares or 1.33% less from 90.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ariel Invs Ltd Liability Co has 2.71% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Alberta Investment Mngmt accumulated 28,500 shares. First Limited Partnership stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.93 million shares stake. St Germain D J Com Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 116,815 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 1,303 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Principal Gp stated it has 497,699 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tributary Management Lc reported 0.1% stake. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 1.15 million shares. State Street Corporation owns 3.34M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 28,700 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 44,845 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gsa Prns Llp holds 0.09% or 15,528 shares in its portfolio. 25,501 were reported by Cipher Cap L P.

