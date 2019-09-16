Doheny Asset Management Has Lowered Halliburton Co Com (HAL) Stake By $346,082; Garrison Capital (GARS)’s Sentiment Is 0.43

Garrison Capital Inc (GARS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.43 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.01, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 6 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 14 reduced and sold equity positions in Garrison Capital Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 3.55 million shares, down from 3.66 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Garrison Capital Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 12 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

Doheny Asset Management decreased Halliburton Co Com (HAL) stake by 48.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Doheny Asset Management sold 15,731 shares as Halliburton Co Com (HAL)’s stock declined 16.64%. The Doheny Asset Management holds 16,695 shares with $380,000 value, down from 32,426 last quarter. Halliburton Co Com now has $19.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 10.90% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $22.48. About 28.61M shares traded or 105.45% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Wrote Down All of Remaining Investment in Venezuela During 1Q; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Off Remaining $312 Million Invested in Venezuela; 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EXPECTS STRENGTHENING ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA TO SUPPORT 2Q GROWTH IN COMPLETIONS AND PRODUCTION BUSINESS; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton’s Frack-Tech Fight Moves to U.S. Navy’s Spy Patents; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Doheny Asset Management increased Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 14,700 shares to 31,700 valued at $2.41M in 2019Q2. It also upped Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 12,380 shares and now owns 21,193 shares. Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) was raised too.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL): Earnings Growth Remains Elusive – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) For Its Next Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Halliburton sees downside Q3 guidance as activity slows – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Barclays Downgrades Halliburton (HAL) to Equalweight – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Sept. 13 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.10M for 15.19 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $154,800 activity. $154,800 worth of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) was bought by Albrecht William E.

Among 6 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Halliburton has $3600 highest and $2300 lowest target. $28.33’s average target is 26.02% above currents $22.48 stock price. Halliburton had 11 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 6 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, July 23 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight” rating. On Thursday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 23 report. Wells Fargo maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) rating on Thursday, September 12. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $2600 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 9, 2019 : TDW, GARS – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Garrison Capital Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2019 Distribution of $0.23 Per Share and Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Garrison Capital Inc. Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

The stock increased 0.58% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.95. About 10,017 shares traded. Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) has declined 15.83% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.83% the S&P500. Some Historical GARS News: 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 24/05/2018 – Former President of Arm Holdings, Tudor Brown, to Join Board of Garrison Technology; 17/04/2018 – Garrison Capital Inc. Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Metalla Announces Friendly Acquisition of Valgold and Royalty on the Garrison Project; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Roy Blunt: Blunt Statement on Confirmation of Timothy Garrison to Serve as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of; 01/05/2018 – Indian Motorcycle & Carey Hart Bring V-Twin-Powered Armed Forces Day Celebration to Troops at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Garrison Funding 2018-1 L.P. Nts Rtgs; 06/03/2018 – Garrison Capital 4Q EPS 23c; 06/03/2018 Garrison Capital Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Distribution of $0.28 Per Share and Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year

Caxton Corp holds 9.58% of its portfolio in Garrison Capital Inc. for 1.22 million shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 1.11 million shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc has 0.18% invested in the company for 129,014 shares. The Illinois-based Drw Securities Llc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Bulldog Investors Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 33,076 shares.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development firm specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. The company has market cap of $111.54 million. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. It currently has negative earnings. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments.