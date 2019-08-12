Doheny Asset Management Has Lowered By $480,000 Its East West Bancorp (EWBC) Stake; Keycorp (KEY) Has 1.08 Sentiment

Doheny Asset Management decreased East West Bancorp (EWBC) stake by 52.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Doheny Asset Management sold 10,000 shares as East West Bancorp (EWBC)’s stock declined 5.90%. The Doheny Asset Management holds 9,000 shares with $432,000 value, down from 19,000 last quarter. East West Bancorp now has $5.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.58% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.66. About 641,871 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018

Keycorp (KEY) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 271 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 251 decreased and sold stakes in Keycorp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 785.15 million shares, down from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Keycorp in top ten stock positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 208 Increased: 192 New Position: 79.

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/18/2019: AMK,ALLY,EWBC,MTB – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “East West Bancorp (EWBC) Q2 Earnings Match, Stock Up 5.2% – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) CEO Dominic Ng on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EWBC’s profit will be $177.57 million for 8.33 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by East West Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Capital LP reported 0.18% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Natixis holds 0.01% or 38,094 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 384,726 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech holds 0.05% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) or 8,000 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Moreover, Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.1% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Clarivest Asset Management Lc owns 19,900 shares. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us reported 463,658 shares. 217 were accumulated by First Personal Fincl Svcs. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 0.03% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 2.25 million shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys, a New York-based fund reported 278,709 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 881,510 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, First Wilshire Securities Incorporated has 3.01% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 184,251 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 228,591 shares.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.69M for 8.41 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $16.15. About 5.62M shares traded. KeyCorp (KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Profit Rises 29% — Earnings Review; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate To 4.75 Percent

KeyCorp operates as the bank holding firm for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $16.21 billion. The companyÂ’s Key Community Bank segment offers deposit and investment products; personal finance services and loans, including residential mortgages, home equity, credit cards, and various installment loans; deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services; and financial, estate and retirement planning, and asset management services to high-net-worth clients. It has a 9.63 P/E ratio. This segment also provides commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, investment, insurance including commercial property and casualty, as well as captive insurance and employee benefit programs, succession planning, access to capital markets, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KeyCorp declares $0.185 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “KeyCorp Declares Increased Quarterly Common Dividend of Eighteen and One Half Cents Per Share – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Key Energy Services Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KeyCorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.