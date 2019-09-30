Doheny Asset Management Has Lifted Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $627,990; Shares Declined; Visa (V) Valuation Rose While Rdl Financial Has Trimmed Its Holding by $324,721

Rdl Financial Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc sold 1,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 30,164 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.24M, down from 32,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $174.58. About 2.95M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 191.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 1,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,632 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $958,000, up from 902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $381.77. About 2.27M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Boost Jet Backlogs; 01/05/2018 – Boeing Extends Bet on Parts, Services in $3.25 Billion KLX Deal; 08/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Iran’s $38 billion airplane purchases under nuclear deal; 16/05/2018 – ALAFCO AVAIATION LEASE AND FINANCE – WINS AUCTION OFFERED BY POLAND’S LOT CO TO LEASE 6 B737-8MAX AIRCRAFTS FOR $731.4 MLN AS PER PRICES ANNOUNCED BY BOEING; 14/05/2018 – Boeing, Assembrix to Collaborate on Secure 3D printing; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: United Airlines in talks with Boeing, Airbus to buy wide-body jets; 25/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines Has 68 Additional Boeing Widebody Jets on Order, Including 48 Additional 787-10s and 20 of the New 777-9s; 05/05/2018 – Atlas 5 rocket launches, sending NASA’s robot to Mars; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 05/05/2018 – UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE ROCKET CARRYING NASA’S LATEST ROBOT MARS LANDER BLASTS OFF FROM VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE IN CALIFORNIA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swarthmore Group holds 54,450 shares. Frontier Investment Mngmt accumulated 3.56% or 305,613 shares. Caxton Associate Lp holds 0.13% or 6,397 shares. First Tru Commercial Bank Limited holds 16.3% or 28,620 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Management holds 1,590 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gulf State Bank (Uk) Ltd has 1.21% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 416,831 shares. Bourgeon Mgmt Lc invested in 3.09% or 30,664 shares. Drexel Morgan & Co invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Boston invested in 3,602 shares. Connecticut-based Northeast Finance Consultants has invested 0.11% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Missouri-based Shelter Insur Retirement Plan has invested 4.79% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Royal London Asset Limited owns 1.30 million shares. Cambridge Invest Advsr Inc owns 368,783 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 0.65% stake. Troy Asset holds 137,441 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.52 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson Mcclain Inc accumulated 0.05% or 3,592 shares. Valmark Advisers stated it has 2,883 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Capital Rech Invsts accumulated 1.50M shares. Harvey Mgmt stated it has 2.8% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Massachusetts-based Contravisory Management has invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hartline holds 20,129 shares. Linscomb & Williams Inc has invested 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rockland Tru Communication holds 4,850 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested in 57,122 shares or 1.48% of the stock. St Johns Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 16,055 shares or 1.16% of the stock. First Fincl In stated it has 680 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Moreover, Csat Advisory LP has 0.22% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Palestra Capital Mngmt Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 508,205 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.37% or 119,666 shares.

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55 million and $119.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medical Properties Reit (NYSE:MPW) by 35,350 shares to 122,550 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,947 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).