Doheny Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding in Uniqure N V F (QURE) as Stock Rose; Cardinal Capital Management Increases Holding in Exxon (XOM)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 11,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 79,309 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41 million, up from 67,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $69.63. About 7.06 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 01/05/2018 – GUYANA’S 2015 OIL CONTRACT INCLUDED MANY IMPROVED TERMS: EXXON; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CHEMICAL EARNINGS $1.01B; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OF RESOURCES IN PERMIAN; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Uniqure N V F (QURE) by 55.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 15,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, up from 9,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Uniqure N V F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $56.56. About 206,956 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – DATA SUGGEST AAV5 GENE THERAPIES MAY BE VIABLE TREATMENTS FOR AT LEAST 97% OF PATIENTS; 29/05/2018 – Press Release: uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PRICING OF OFFERING; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American A; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV QURE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $26; 30/04/2018 – UniQure: Robert Gut and David Meek Nominated to Bd of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Correct: UniQure 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 30/04/2018 – uniQure Announces Presentations at the Upcoming Annual Meeting of The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT); 30/04/2018 – UniQure 1Q EPS 59c

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55 million and $117.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutic (NASDAQ:HALO) by 81,123 shares to 146,070 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,883 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 33,283 shares. Cap stated it has 0.28% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Homrich Berg has 51,836 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Fairview Capital Invest Management Limited Liability Corp holds 39,751 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Commerce Ny has 0.04% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Amer Assets Inv Management Limited invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Blue Edge Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hamlin Capital Mgmt Lc has 1.78% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.94% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 40,727 shares. Fincl Serv, Missouri-based fund reported 33,403 shares. American National Registered Advisor Inc has invested 1.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cypress Capital Grp accumulated 87,741 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Northpointe Capital Limited Liability Co accumulated 141,055 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Incorporated Oh accumulated 1.45 million shares.