Doheny Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake in Anworth Mtg Ast Com (ANH) by $1.00 Million as Valuation Declined; Suncoke Energy (SXC) Stock Declined While Nokomis Capital Increased Its Holding

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Anworth Mtg Ast Corp Com (ANH) by 86.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.33% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162,000, down from 290,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Anworth Mtg Ast Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $378.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.0144 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8356. About 26,514 shares traded. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) has declined 23.31% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ANH News: 02/05/2018 – Anworth Mortgage 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 18/05/2018 – Anworth Announces Annual Meeting Results; 19/04/2018 DJ Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANH); 20/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Celldex Therapeutics, McDermott International, Briggs & Stratton, Tile Shop Hldgs, Esse

Nokomis Capital Llc increased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) by 46.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc bought 300,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The hedge fund held 945,079 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, up from 644,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $674.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.39. About 205,008 shares traded. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 34.00% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in SunCoke Energy; 06/03/2018 SunCoke Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PROJECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $61 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $350.5M; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $214.8M; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW EXPECT TO BE BETWEEN $122 TO $132 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SXCP.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO SXCP GUIDANCE OF $215 MLN TO $225 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Suncoke Energy Partners, L.P. Declares Distribution Of $0.40 Per Unit; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC SXC.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $240 MILLION TO $255 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Partners Exits Position in SunCoke Energy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SXC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.82 million shares or 3.96% more from 57.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated holds 837,601 shares. Convergence Investment Prns Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 19,218 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 14,263 shares. 152,088 were reported by Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Company. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Morgan Stanley invested in 23,623 shares. Strs Ohio holds 77,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 868,920 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 99,185 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc has 141 shares. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp accumulated 27,445 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Lc invested 0.04% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Piedmont Inv Advsrs reported 16,277 shares.

More notable recent SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Model N Inc (MODN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Suncoke Energy (SXC) to Acquire All Publicly Traded Common Units Of SunCoke Energy Partners, LP (SXCP) – StreetInsider.com” published on February 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$37.20, Is It Time To Put Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SunCoke companies tap Rippey as new President/CEO; Henderson to retire – Seeking Alpha” published on November 10, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – February 11, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold ANH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 50.18 million shares or 4.21% more from 48.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH). Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 465,838 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH). Barclays Public Limited Com reported 29,873 shares stake. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 56,044 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Css Limited Liability Corporation Il accumulated 0.02% or 88,621 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc has 98,509 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 106,203 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) for 10,590 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Lc accumulated 67,022 shares or 0.01% of the stock. American Group invested 0.51% in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH). Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd Company holds 0% or 5,900 shares. Hillsdale Invest Management Inc invested in 0% or 1,150 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 409,138 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $121,500 activity.