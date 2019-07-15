Doheny Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding in Energous (WATT) by $3.19 Million as Stock Value Declined; Shareholder Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $113.78. About 7.55 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO HAVE HIRED JPMORGAN FOR HTL-STREFA SALE; 16/05/2018 – JP Morgan chairman Jamie Dimon has called bitcoin a “fraud,” and Vanguard CEO Tim Buckley told CNBC in an interview: “You will never see a fund from Vanguard on bitcoin.”; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS FY2018 FIRMWIDE NET INTEREST INCOME TO BE $54 BLN – $55 BLN; 23/04/2018 – JP Morgan, VTB to lead international listing of Kazakhtelecom; 22/03/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY FIXED INCOME MARKETS REVENUE REFLECTED STRONG PERFORMANCE IN CURRENCIES & EMERGING MARKETS AND COMMODITIES; 21/05/2018 – Jpmorgan Investment Funds – Global Income Fund Exits Direct Line; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $28; 14/05/2018 – Charter Communications at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cars.com hires JPMorgan to explore possible sale- NY Post

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Energous Corp (WATT) by 47.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 531,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 584,325 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Energous Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.64. About 226,420 shares traded. Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) has declined 71.34% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WATT News: 27/03/2018 – Energous Adds Nick Alexopolous and Carol Lindstrom as Board Members; 27/03/2018 – Energous Rotates John R. Gaulding to the Role of Chmn Emeritus; 27/03/2018 – Energous Rotates John R. Gaulding to the Role of Chairman Emeritus; 27/03/2018 – Energous Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chmn of the Bd; 10/04/2018 – Energous Receives Frost & Sullivan’s North American Company of the Year Award for its WattUp® Wireless Charging Technology; 09/04/2018 – Energous Receives FCC Certification for its Near Field Wireless Charging Transmitter Running at 900 MHz; 03/05/2018 – @sallyshin Damn. I was like, “first Kanye now Energous?!”; 13/03/2018 – Energous Demonstrates WattUp RF-Based Wireless Charging Technology at First Annual AirFuel Wireless Power Conference & Developers Forum; 27/03/2018 – Energous: Griffin Replaces John Gaulding as Chairman; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS NAMES ROBERT J. GRIFFIN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cacti Asset Mngmt has invested 0.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Headinvest Ltd Liability invested 0.8% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tanaka Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.61% or 2,010 shares. Ruffer Llp holds 6,616 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Northeast Financial Consultants holds 2.12% or 188,934 shares in its portfolio. Oakwood Capital Management Ltd Ca holds 4% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 94,216 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Inc reported 70,285 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 33.71 million shares. Delphi Mgmt Ma accumulated 1.45% or 15,437 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 51,160 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset holds 69,225 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability reported 0.36% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lumina Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.56% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Fincl Bank And Of Newtown invested in 10,354 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Crypto News: JPMorgan to Start Trials, IBM Launches New Enterprise Blockchain Platform – The Motley Fool” on June 26, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Star analyst is getting pushback from clients on his negative GE takes, but he doesn’t care – CNBC” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Earnings Season â€˜Kicks Offâ€™ in Earnest This Week – Live Trading News” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. Petno Douglas B had sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22 million. Another trade for 18,000 shares valued at $2.00M was made by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16. Shares for $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey. On Tuesday, January 29 Scher Peter sold $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 18,679 shares. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,000 shares to 11,000 shares, valued at $886,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,100 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold WATT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 7.44 million shares or 7.27% more from 6.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs holds 241,303 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited owns 350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Raymond James And Associate holds 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) or 13,178 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Company holds 12,344 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com accumulated 0% or 156,257 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn has invested 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Invesco has invested 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Legal General Gp Public Limited stated it has 3,470 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street owns 0% invested in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) for 408,215 shares. Raging Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Leisure Capital holds 29,559 shares. Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $138,996 activity. 8,089 shares were sold by Johnston Cesar, worth $59,859.