Doheny Asset Management Has Cut Hlthcare Tr Of Amer Reit (HTA) Stake by $546,000 as Stock Value Declined; Underhill Investment Management Position in Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Has Cut as Share Value Rose

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Hlthcare Tr Of Amer Reit (HTA) by 53.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 19,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 17,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 36,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Hlthcare Tr Of Amer Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 667,518 shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q REV. $175.7M, EST. $175.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Trust of America Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTA); 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Announces Appointment of Vicki Booth to Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Blocklisting – Interim Review; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Names Roberta B. Bowman to Board; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST – UPDATE ON OUTSTANDING AMOUNTS DUE FROM FORTIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Vicki U. Booth to the Company’s Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Rings NYSE Closing Bell To Celebrate Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company; 24/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl – DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME PER UNIT OF 1.06 CENTS WAS RECORDED FOR 4QFY2018; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl SAYS INR 144 MLN OF OUTSTANDING CCD INTEREST REMAINS UNPAID AS OF NOW

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 11,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 74,785 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38M, down from 86,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $197.99. About 2.37 million shares traded or 60.25% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $7.88 million activity.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $590.50 million for 30.94 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HTA’s profit will be $85.01M for 16.88 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

