Doheny Asset Management Has Cut Hlthcare Tr Of Amer Reit (HTA) Position as Stock Value Declined; Spectrum Asset Management Nb Trimmed Anthem (ANTM) Stake by $307,450

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Hlthcare Tr Of Amer Reit (HTA) by 53.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 19,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 17,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 36,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Hlthcare Tr Of Amer Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.70 billion market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $27.76. It is down 0.22% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation Competition; 28/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Rings NYSE Closing Bell To Celebrate Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company; 05/03/2018 Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl SAYS INR 144 MLN OF OUTSTANDING CCD INTEREST REMAINS UNPAID AS OF NOW; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST – UPDATE ON OUTSTANDING AMOUNTS DUE FROM FORTIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED; 05/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Issue of Equity; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Vicki U. Booth to the Company’s Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl – DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME PER UNIT OF 1.06 CENTS WAS RECORDED FOR 4QFY2018; 29/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Blocklisting – Interim Review

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 1,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 4,816 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 5,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $260.06. About 533,087 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 13.43 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

More important recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lee Ainslie Trims Microsoft Position, Exits Anthem – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.