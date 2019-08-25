Doheny Asset Management Decreased Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake; Kiltearn Partners Llp Cut Its Kt (KT) Position

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased Kt Corp (KT) stake by 13.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 1.18 million shares as Kt Corp (KT)’s stock declined 1.91%. The Kiltearn Partners Llp holds 7.64M shares with $94.98M value, down from 8.82M last quarter. Kt Corp now has $5.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.12. About 538,261 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Op Pft KRW397.10B Vs KRW417.00B; 14/05/2018 – KT Builds Africa’s 1st Nationwide LTE Network in Rwanda; 22/05/2018 – KT Corp. Launches Task Force for Inter-Korean Cooperation; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 22/03/2018 South Korea’s KT to launch 5G service for businesses next March; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD- QTRLY MINED COPPER PRODUCTION 139.3 KT VS 84.2 KT A YEAR AGO; 22/03/2018 – SEOUL — South Korean telecom company KT will launch a 5G wireless service for business clients early next year, potentially giving the country a head start on the development of “internet of things” systems built on the superfast data communications technology; 11/04/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC – TUTICORIN Il 400 KT EXPANSION PROJECT ON TRACK; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Net KRW224.10B Vs KRW224.30B; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q OPER PROFIT 397.1B WON, EST. 380.72B WON

Doheny Asset Management decreased Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) stake by 81.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Doheny Asset Management sold 25,000 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Doheny Asset Management holds 5,853 shares with $292,000 value, down from 30,853 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc now has $77.34B valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 5.54 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Advsr Ltd Llc owns 67,490 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Management accumulated 126,080 shares. Cetera Limited Com stated it has 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Essex Mngmt Communication has 127 shares. Washington Trust has 136,006 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% or 15,300 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 268,384 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Pittenger And Anderson has 1,825 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.31% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Colony Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 22,505 shares. B Riley Wealth reported 0.12% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv holds 5,120 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6,105 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Llc has invested 0.14% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez Int`l has $6200 highest and $51 lowest target. $59’s average target is 10.01% above currents $53.63 stock price. Mondelez Int`l had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MDLZ in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $6200 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez International to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 4 – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MondelÄ“z declares $0.285 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “KT Corp. Unveils Global Epidemic Prevention Platform in Ghana – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KT: ARPU Turnaround And Strong Content Revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KT Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KT Corp (KT) Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold KT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 140.85 million shares or 6.02% more from 132.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 324,502 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) accumulated 25,660 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 18,649 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De invested 0% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Amg National Trust State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 782,568 shares. Assetmark Incorporated accumulated 0.06% or 507,934 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc reported 394,654 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.03% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 75,431 shares. Capital Int Sarl accumulated 315,600 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Millennium Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 381,209 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 31,468 shares. Hexavest Incorporated holds 78,923 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap invested in 0.01% or 24,256 shares. Pnc owns 10,439 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lmr Ptnrs Llp owns 863,011 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio.