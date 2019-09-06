Doheny Asset Management Decreased Its Position in Energous (WATT) by $3.19 Million; American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL) Holder Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Holding

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 50,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The institutional investor held 668,321 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, down from 719,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $810.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 14.26% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $7.21. About 4.26M shares traded or 99.16% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 2% Position in American Axle; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AAM for Performance, Quality, and Innovation

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Energous Corp (WATT) by 47.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 531,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.84% . The institutional investor held 584,325 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Energous Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.54. About 194,300 shares traded. Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) has declined 69.27% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WATT News: 27/03/2018 – Energous Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chmn of the Bd; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – Energous Rotates John R. Gaulding to the Role of Chairman Emeritus; 03/05/2018 – Short-seller Chris Brown is not a believer in Energous’ technology, calling it a “fraud.”; 01/05/2018 – Energous Receives EU ‘CE Marking’ Certification for its WattUp Near Field Wireless Charging Technology; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corp Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 13/03/2018 – Energous Demonstrates WattUp RF-Based Wireless Charging Technology at First Annual AirFuel Wireless Power Conference & Developers Forum; 01/05/2018 – Energous 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 13/03/2018 – Energous Demonstrates WattUp RF-Based Wireless Charging Technology at First Annual AirFuel Wireless Power Conference & Develop; 21/04/2018 – DJ Energous Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WATT)

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $910.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 17,860 shares to 258,424 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) by 153,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 642,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII).

Analysts await American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. AXL’s profit will be $70.86 million for 2.86 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.55% EPS growth.

