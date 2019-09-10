Doheny Asset Management Cut Its Bank Of America (BAC) Holding by $1.56 Million; Locust Wood Capital Advisers Boosted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $1.67 Million; Share Value Declined

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 9,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 83,365 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21 million, up from 74,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $174.83. About 6.68 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS PARTNERS WITHCHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK AND EVERBRIGHT TECHNOLOGY TO FACILITATE THE BANK’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 09/03/2018 – EQS-News: AGTech Leverages Alipay Platform and Alibaba’s Merchant Base to Lead Innovation in China’s Lottery Industry With Official Launch of Sports Lottery Campaign; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo has raised $866 million in new funding led by Alibaba; 30/05/2018 – Xperi Announces DTS Sound Integration in Alibaba TmallGenie C1 Smart Speaker; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 43.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 57,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 76,710 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 134,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $29.08. About 36.37 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 11/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Loses Billion-Dollar Advisor Team — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $37 FROM $35; 16/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA seeking some margin loan sales after Steinhoff loss – Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – CNN Money: Bank of America is still working with gunmaker Remington; 30/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 15/04/2018 – Bank of America Should See Earnings, Revenue Rise — Earnings Preview

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLI) by 10,000 shares to 104,500 shares, valued at $7.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 58,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,530 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.28B for 10.69 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. High Pointe Capital Ltd Com holds 73,330 shares or 2.77% of its portfolio. Nbt Bancshares N A New York invested 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mitchell Cap reported 40,722 shares. Reliant Management Lc reported 2.15% stake. 91,997 were reported by Meridian Mngmt Com. Sigma Planning Corp owns 195,088 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Grimes And Incorporated reported 95,077 shares. First Dallas Secs invested 1.94% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 0.25% stake. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 532,947 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 5.21 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 6.36M shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Burney invested in 57,069 shares or 0.1% of the stock. American Assets Management Limited holds 0.97% or 217,100 shares in its portfolio. Nwq Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.56M shares.