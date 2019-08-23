Doheny Asset Management Cut Bank Of America (BAC) Position by $1.56 Million; Shares Rose; As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Increased Position

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 43.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 57,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 76,710 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 134,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 48.35M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 26/03/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Drops 44% in 2018, BofA Leads; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 28/03/2018 – Media Alert: Flip™ FAQ for New Contactless Payment Device for Cryptocurrencies; 04/05/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Bank of America names new entertainment industries group leader; 09/04/2018 – Michael Hartnett, the chief investment strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, instead sees the Fed and its monetary tightening as the root; 30/05/2018 – California Resources at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 30/05/2018 – BOFA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN ENDS COMMENTS AT NYC INVESTOR SUMMIT; 03/04/2018 – BofA removes Facebook from its US1 top ideas list; 14/05/2018 – Surgery Partners at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – BofA Must Defend $542 Million Lawsuit Tied to FDIC Risk Rule

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 8,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 41,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 32,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.88. About 10.52M shares traded or 65.67% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Calm Before Storm? Powell Friday Speech Awaited After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Bank of America, News Corp and Philip Morris – Investorplace.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.85 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 581 shares. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kistler owns 15,360 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Hyman Charles D, a Florida-based fund reported 67,283 shares. Legal General Grp Public has 53.30 million shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 2,205 shares. First Manhattan holds 156,869 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Dallas Secs Inc holds 97,912 shares. D E Shaw And Communication Inc reported 3.81M shares. Everence Capital Incorporated has invested 0.83% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cohen & Steers Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Freestone Capital Lc has 0.06% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 39,060 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). New York-based Fagan Associates has invested 2.78% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The Australia-based Westpac has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanseatic Service has invested 0.96% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Rock Point Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 171,800 shares. Company Bank has invested 0.07% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 9.36M shares. 44,418 were accumulated by Fort Limited Partnership. Round Table Serv Lc invested in 0.07% or 3,897 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc owns 69,515 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation Trust Company holds 0.01% or 1,066 shares. Hudock Capital Group Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Middleton Com Ma has invested 0.11% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). D E Shaw & Co Incorporated stated it has 4.89 million shares. Suncoast Equity Management invested in 0.07% or 5,980 shares. South Dakota-based South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.04% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 3,000 shares. 769,936 are held by Sawgrass Asset Limited Com.