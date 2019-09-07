Doheny Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD); Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Share Price Rose While Cortland Advisers Lowered Position by $22.51 Million

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.98 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68M, down from 7.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.41. About 6.23M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Federal government to spend $4.5B on Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline projec; 22/05/2018 – ATTORNEY GENERAL OF BRITISH COLUMBIA SAYS FILED A STATEMENT OF CLAIM IN ALBERTA’S COURT OF QUEEN’S BENCH; 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA TO FILE KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE CASE THIS MONTH; 22/05/2018 – B.C. CONTINUES TO PRESS CANADA TO JOIN CONSTITUTIONAL REFERENCE CASE, SAYS THAT WOULD FAST TRACK PROCESS – B.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL; 16/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: #Breaking: Kinder Morgan losses on Trans Mountain due to B.C. obstruction will be covered: Morneau; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED SIXTEEN DIRECTORS, EACH TO SERVE UNTIL CO’S 2019 ANNUAL MEETING AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 09/04/2018 – CANADA’S PM SAYS HAD GOOD CONVERSATIONS ON SUNDAY NIGHT WITH PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA, GIVES NO DETAILS; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – DEAL WILL HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON CONSOL BALANCE SHEET, EXPECT KMI’S ABOUT 70 PCT SHARE OF AFTER TAX PROCEEDS TO BE ABOUT US$2.0 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Rev $3.42B; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN SEEKING TO `DIAL UP CRISIS’ IN CANADA: HORGAN

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 90.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 21,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 45,944 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 24,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 6.83 million shares traded or 12.82% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH; 16/04/2018 – GILD: NEW: SCOTUS asks the solicitor general to weigh in on a False Claims Act petition (Gilead Sciences Inc. v. U.S. es rel. Campie, No. 17-936). The materiality issue raised in that case could affect a related retaliation claim brought by the employee; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – THERE WERE NO CASES OF OPPORTUNISTIC INFECTION, TUBERCULOSIS, THROMBOEMBOLISM, OR MALIGNANCY IN TRIAL; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Guardian Trust stated it has 0.19% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 693,874 shares. Bragg Advsr holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 26,088 shares. John G Ullman & Assoc holds 3,200 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Trillium Asset Limited Company invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ballentine Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,973 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.09% or 4.77 million shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 13,358 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring has 962,525 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Sei Invests Communication owns 324,656 shares. 88,573 are owned by Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Ltd Com. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan reported 35,400 shares. King Luther Cap, Texas-based fund reported 8,521 shares. Long Road Investment Counsel Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 25,600 shares.

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55 million and $117.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 20,775 shares to 47,285 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,508 shares, and cut its stake in Euronav Nv F.

