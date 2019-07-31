Doheny Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD); Coca Cola Co (KO) Shareholder Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Raised Holding by $376,096

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 8,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 117,577 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51 million, up from 109,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.72. About 6.93M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT MINI-TENDER OFFER BY

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 90.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 21,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,944 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 24,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $67.09. About 6.69M shares traded or 7.53% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences’ Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, to Step Down; John McHutchison, MD, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16; 15/05/2018 – Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Kroger, Shopify And More – Benzinga” on July 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coca-Cola: Solid Quarter, But I’m Not Chasing The Pop – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst Sees ‘Merit’ In Buying Coca-Cola And Pepsi, But Which Stock Has More Upside? – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Loadsmart And Oracle Collaborate To Digitize Logistics – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 All-American Fourth of July Stocks to Buy for Year-Round Gains – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,655 are held by Tcw Grp. Evanson Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 8,524 shares. Cap Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 171,391 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Berkshire Hathaway holds 9.4% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 400.00 million shares. Hikari has invested 0.23% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc owns 360,530 shares. Fdx Advsr stated it has 0.23% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Boston Limited Liability owns 31,514 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 252,815 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt reported 9,698 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 2.70 million shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 22,593 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Philadelphia accumulated 22,144 shares. Marco Inv Mgmt Lc holds 3.17% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 364,596 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank owns 0.21% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 2.89M shares.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/15/2019: CAPR, GLPG, GILD, NTGN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “After Hours: Apple, Mastercard, and Gilead Sciences Report Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gilead announces management departures – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Weekly Market Preview: Six Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BYND, GILD, AAPL, AMD, QCOM, SQ) – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GILD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55 million and $117.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 30,000 shares to 19,081 shares, valued at $810,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 57,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,710 shares, and cut its stake in Check Pt Software F (NASDAQ:CHKP).