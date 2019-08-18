Doheny Asset Management Boosted Its Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $1.42 Million; As Profire Energy Com (PFIE) Stock Price Declined, Perritt Capital Management Has Upped Position by $632,704

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Profire Energy Inc Com (PFIE) by 161.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 632,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.01% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 392,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Profire Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.65% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.42. About 109,400 shares traded. Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) has declined 57.06% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIE News: 07/03/2018 – Correct: Profire Energy FY Rev $38.2M; 07/03/2018 Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2017; 07/03/2018 – Profire Energy 4Q Rev $38.2M; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in Profire Energy; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 09/05/2018 – Profire Energy 1Q EPS 4c; 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11; 19/04/2018 – DJ Profire Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIE); 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 90.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 21,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 45,944 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 24,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 5.64 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT RESULTS W/ FILGOTINIB IN EQUATOR STUDY; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CEO JOHN MILLIGAN SPEAKS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [ERRATA] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-26; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Advanced Fibrosis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG

More notable recent Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Profire Energy Authorizes Share Buyback Program and Names CFO Ryan Oviatt to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on November 05, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Profire Energy Announces the Acquisition of Midflow Services, LLC – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Profire Energy Sets Fiscal Year 2018 Conference Call for Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. EST – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Profire: Have Investors Abandoned This Stock? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Profire Energy, Inc. Announces Completion of Secondary Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold PFIE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 20.67 million shares or 6.03% more from 19.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 8,101 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 0% invested in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) for 6,495 shares. 9,722 are held by Tower Rech Capital Limited Com (Trc). Granahan Invest Management Inc Ma holds 0.12% or 1.22M shares. Prelude Llc accumulated 192,379 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) for 34,800 shares. Cadence Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 720,322 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 74,628 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 245,662 shares. Amica Mutual Insur, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 276,298 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Co has 0% invested in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) for 2.01 million shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Paloma Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Quantum reported 0.05% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE).

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $266.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 35,727 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graham Corp Com (NYSE:GHM) by 28,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Pension owns 0.32% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 1.28M shares. New York-based Renaissance Techs Limited has invested 0.48% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 87,024 were accumulated by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability. Clearbridge Limited Liability holds 817,554 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Capstone Investment Advsrs Ltd has 0.03% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 53,273 shares. Wheatland Advisors owns 35,760 shares. Ssi Invest Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 3,264 shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc holds 0.01% or 5,547 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Co owns 675 shares. Shelter Mutual Insurance, a Missouri-based fund reported 66,500 shares. Tortoise Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Sector Gamma As holds 6.03% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 578,737 shares. 3,900 are held by Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com. Loomis Sayles And Com LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Johnson has 0.25% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 43,355 shares.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GILD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fidelity National Information Services Achieves #72 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Gilead Sciences – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead (GILD) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IBB, GILD, CELG, VRTX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55 million and $117.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc F Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP) by 51,300 shares to 47,450 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 16,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,323 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).