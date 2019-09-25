Doheny Asset Management Boosted Its Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Stake by $1.12 Million; Share Price Declined; Shannon River Fund Management Trimmed Holding in Ehealth (EHTH) by $24.74 Million

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 56.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 287,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 224,032 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.29 million, down from 511,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $75.02. About 229,983 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 86.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 31,700 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $76.45. About 1.72 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/03/2018 – Qualcomm Directors Will Be Unopposed at March 23 Election; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Chairman Jacobs with Independent Director — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – President Donald Trump has blocked proposed takeovers of Qualcomm and of Lattice Semiconductor because of concerns related to China; 06/03/2018 – TIMELINE-Broadcom bid for Qualcomm: The saga so far; 26/05/2018 – China Set to Approve Qualcomm Purchase of NXP Semiconductors; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018; 17/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Picks New Board Chairman As Broadcom Bid Looms; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Preliminary Review Finds Qualcomm Case Hard to Resolve

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.84 EPS, down 154.55% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,300.00% negative EPS growth.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $629.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 13,300 shares to 145,742 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comtech Telecommunications C (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 215,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 386,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Since August 19, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $374,435 activity. $82,240 worth of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) was bought by Brooke Beth A. on Tuesday, September 3.

