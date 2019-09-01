Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) and United-Guardian Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:International Corporation) and United-Guardian Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Personal Products and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dogness (International) Corporation 3 2.48 N/A 0.09 31.70 United-Guardian Inc. 19 6.74 N/A 0.98 19.92

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. United-Guardian Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Dogness (International) Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Dogness (International) Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than United-Guardian Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dogness (International) Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% United-Guardian Inc. 0.00% 38% 33.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.01% of Dogness (International) Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.9% of United-Guardian Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.63% of Dogness (International) Corporation shares. Competitively, United-Guardian Inc. has 38.39% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dogness (International) Corporation 4.6% 1.51% -14.12% -13.62% 4.35% -23.59% United-Guardian Inc. -3.26% 4.15% 3.52% 4.43% 3.32% 6.76%

For the past year Dogness (International) Corporation has -23.59% weaker performance while United-Guardian Inc. has 6.76% stronger performance.

Summary

United-Guardian Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Dogness (International) Corporation.

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various types of fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes, as well as lanyards; dog comfort wrap harnesses, pet muzzles, metal chain traffic leashes, pet belt and ropes, etc.; and gift suspenders, including various ribbons and belts for use in the badges, name tags, and gift bags. The company offers its products to multi-store retail chains, including general purpose retail chains and pet store chains through distributors. Dogness (International) Corporation was founded in 2016 and is based in Dongguan, China.

United-Guardian, Inc. researches, develops, manufactures, and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of cosmetics, such as pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base. The company's medical products comprise LUBRAJEL RR and RC lubricant gels for urinary catheters; LUBRAJEL MG to lubricate urinary catheters, pre-lubricated enema tips, and other medical devices; LUBRAJEL LC for oral use; LUBRAJEL FLUID to lubricate water-soluble products; LUBRAJEL BA for oral care; and LUBRAJEL TF, a medical lubricant for medical products companies. Its pharmaceutical products consist of RENACIDIN, a prescription drug to prevent and dissolve calcifications in urethral catheters and the urinary bladder; and CLORPACTIN WCS-90, an antimicrobial product to treat infections in the urinary bladder. The company's industrial products include DESELEX liquid, a sequestering and chelating agent that is a replacement for phosphates in the manufacture of detergents; and THOROCLENS, a chlorine-based cleanser. It markets its products through marketing partners and distributors, advertising in medical and trade journals, mailings to physicians and to the trade, and exhibitions at medical meetings. The company was founded in 1942 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.