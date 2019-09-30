Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) and The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Comparing side by side

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:International Corporation) and The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) compete with each other in the Personal Products sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dogness (International) Corporation 3 0.00 15.19M 0.09 31.70 The Procter & Gamble Company 121 3.52 2.50B 4.17 28.33

Table 1 demonstrates Dogness (International) Corporation and The Procter & Gamble Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Procter & Gamble Company has higher revenue and earnings than Dogness (International) Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Dogness (International) Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than The Procter & Gamble Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Dogness (International) Corporation and The Procter & Gamble Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dogness (International) Corporation 553,450,411.72% 0% 0% The Procter & Gamble Company 2,069,707,757.26% 20.5% 8.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Dogness (International) Corporation and The Procter & Gamble Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dogness (International) Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 The Procter & Gamble Company 0 1 4 2.80

The Procter & Gamble Company on the other hand boasts of a $118 average price target and a -5.13% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.01% of Dogness (International) Corporation shares and 64.7% of The Procter & Gamble Company shares. 4.63% are Dogness (International) Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of The Procter & Gamble Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dogness (International) Corporation 4.6% 1.51% -14.12% -13.62% 4.35% -23.59% The Procter & Gamble Company 4.83% 6.83% 12.49% 24.88% 47.18% 28.42%

For the past year Dogness (International) Corporation had bearish trend while The Procter & Gamble Company had bullish trend.

Summary

The Procter & Gamble Company beats on 13 of the 14 factors Dogness (International) Corporation.

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various types of fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes, as well as lanyards; dog comfort wrap harnesses, pet muzzles, metal chain traffic leashes, pet belt and ropes, etc.; and gift suspenders, including various ribbons and belts for use in the badges, name tags, and gift bags. The company offers its products to multi-store retail chains, including general purpose retail chains and pet store chains through distributors. Dogness (International) Corporation was founded in 2016 and is based in Dongguan, China.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The companyÂ’s Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products. It markets its products under Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Rejoice, Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, and SK-II brands. The companyÂ’s Grooming segment provides shave care products comprising female and male blades and razors, pre- and post-shave products, and other shave care products; and appliances that include electric razors and epilators under the Braun, Fusion, Gillette, Mach3, Prestobarba, and Venus brands. Its Health Care segment offers toothbrushes, toothpastes, and other oral care products; and gastrointestinal, rapid diagnostics, respiratory, vitamin/mineral/supplement, and other personal health care products under the Crest, Oral-B, Prilosec, and Vicks brands. The companyÂ’s Fabric & Home Care segment provides fabric enhancers, laundry additives, and laundry detergents; and air care, dish care, P&G professional, and surface care products under the Ariel, Downy, Gain, Tide, Cascade, Dawn, Febreze, Mr. Clean, and Swiffer brands. Its Baby, Feminine & Family Care segment offers baby wipes, diapers, and pants; adult incontinence and feminine care products; and paper towels, tissues, and toilet paper under the Luvs, Pampers, Always, Tampax, Bounty, and Charmin brands. The company sells its products through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores, and pharmacies. The Procter & Gamble Company was founded in 1837 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.