Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:International Corporation) and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Personal Products companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dogness (International) Corporation 3 2.65 N/A 0.22 15.34 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. 56 0.80 N/A 6.00 10.64

In table 1 we can see Dogness (International) Corporation and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Dogness (International) Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Dogness (International) Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:International Corporation) and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dogness (International) Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. 0.00% 61.5% 12.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dogness (International) Corporation is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.8. The Current Ratio of rival Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Dogness (International) Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Dogness (International) Corporation and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dogness (International) Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $58, with potential upside of 13.48%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dogness (International) Corporation and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.01% and 30.48%. Insiders held roughly 4.63% of Dogness (International) Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.7% are Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dogness (International) Corporation 0.15% -4.51% -6.35% 63.97% -11.02% -13.08% Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. -3% 7.61% 24.01% -3.14% -13.5% 50.96%

For the past year Dogness (International) Corporation had bearish trend while Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. beats Dogness (International) Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various types of fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes, as well as lanyards; dog comfort wrap harnesses, pet muzzles, metal chain traffic leashes, pet belt and ropes, etc.; and gift suspenders, including various ribbons and belts for use in the badges, name tags, and gift bags. The company offers its products to multi-store retail chains, including general purpose retail chains and pet store chains through distributors. Dogness (International) Corporation was founded in 2016 and is based in Dongguan, China.