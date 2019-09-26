Dogness (DOGZ) Forms $2.65 Double Bottom; Village Super Market Has 1.71 Sentiment

Village Super Market Inc (VLGEA) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 53 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 31 decreased and sold their stakes in Village Super Market Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 6.53 million shares, down from 6.57 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Village Super Market Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 26 Increased: 36 New Position: 17.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Village Super Market, Inc. for 19,200 shares. Menta Capital Llc owns 26,314 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 0.3% invested in the company for 115,174 shares. The Ohio-based Bowling Portfolio Management Llc has invested 0.23% in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 287,943 shares.

