Dodge & Cox Decreased Its Nucor (NUE) Position as Stock Value Declined; Westfield Capital Management Company LP Boosted Walmart (WMT) Position by $68.53 Million

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 42.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 38,100 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10 million, down from 66,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $49.67. About 276,668 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 19/04/2018 – Nucor Benefits from Steel Tariffs, Price Increases; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel ‘stolen by illegally traded imports,’ but tariffs should reverse this: Nucor CEO; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Zekelman Industries CFR to B1; outlook stable; 19/04/2018 – Nucor: March Steel Mill Metal Margins, Profits Strongest by Far in 1Q; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q EPS $1.10; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build New Florida Steel Mill as Domestic Producers Study Tariff Impact; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 18/04/2018 – Earnings of Alcoa, steel makers in focus for insight on tariff impact; 21/05/2018 – US NUCLEAR APPOINTED TO SELL zNOSE HIGH-SPEED GC CHEMICAL SNIFFERS

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 650.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 622,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 718,749 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.42M, up from 95,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $119.12. About 239,984 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Place FedEx Office Locations in Walmart Stores Over Next Two Years; 30/04/2018 – Kroger CEO on Walmart Competition, M&A, Inflation, Wages (Video); 16/03/2018 – Bloomberg separately reported that Walmart was in talks to spend about $7 billion to become Flipkart’s largest shareholder; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – KRISH IYER, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF WALMART INDIA, WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD THAT PART OF BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N INTL CEO SAYS FLIPKART HAS MADE INVESTMENTS IN LOGISTICS BUT EXPECTS MORE INVESTMENTS FROM WALMART IN THE SPACE; 09/05/2018 – Walmart’s $16 Billion India Investment Creates Two Billionaires; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS IT IS BRINGING NEW GLOBAL WIRE SERVICE WITH MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL CALLED WALMART2WORLD; 29/03/2018 – Walmart Is Said in Talks With Humana for Deeper Partnership; 14/03/2018 – Dealbook: Walmart to Offer Home Delivery of Groceries to 100 U.S. Cities; 22/03/2018 – MODCLOTH’S FORMER CEO IS SAID TO HAVE LEFT WALMART: RECODE

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $123.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 243,500 shares to 5.24 million shares, valued at $380.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.32 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold NUE shares while 227 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 228.71 million shares or 0.60% more from 227.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Lc stated it has 40,808 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Us State Bank De reported 85,870 shares. Ballentine Prns Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 5,063 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0% or 10,994 shares. City Hldgs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 1,060 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank stated it has 0% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Ruggie Capital Group, Florida-based fund reported 130 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) or 475,111 shares. Security Bancorporation Of So Dak invested in 19,617 shares. Security Savings Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Pinnacle Ltd holds 48,650 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Company invested 0.01% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Legal General Gru Public Limited owns 2.21M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Valley Advisers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,719 shares.

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, down 55.79% or $1.30 from last year’s $2.33 per share. NUE’s profit will be $312.26 million for 12.06 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.25% negative EPS growth.

