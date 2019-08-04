Dodge & Cox Has Cut Position in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) as Stock Price Rose; Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Shareholder Price Michael F Has Lowered Its Stake by $3.23 Million as Stock Value Rose

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 0.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 102,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 49.41M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 billion, down from 49.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.28. About 4.25 million shares traded or 32.30% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 11/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Molecular Partners and AstraZeneca announce collaboration on Molecular Partners’ ongoing oncology clinical study with MP0250 in EGFR-mutated NSCLC; 07/05/2018 – LUYE PHARMA GROUP – ASTRAZENECA TO TRANSFER ASSETS & GRANT A LICENCE FOR ASSETS TO UNIT IN TERRITORIES INCLUDING CHINA, BRAZIL, AMONG OTHERS; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 20/03/2018 – Inovio Closes License and Collaboration Agreement with ApolloBio To Develop and Commercialize VGX-3100 in Greater China; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca hit by falling Crestor sales, higher costs; 21/05/2018 – Inovio Opens Phase 2 Trial for VGX-3100 in Third Indication To Treat HPV – The No. 1 Sexually Transmitted Disease; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 05/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – ASTRAZENECA PLC ( COMPANY) ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT RUDY MARKHAM AND SHRITI VADERA WILL BE PROPOSED TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR RE-ELECTION AS DIRECTORS FOR FINAL TIME AT COMPANY’S AG…

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) by 16.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F analyzed 201,875 shares as the company's stock rose 2.30% . The hedge fund held 999,246 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.45M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Waterstone Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $459.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $16.62. About 55,467 shares traded. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 2.44% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500.



Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 134,367 shares to 24.94 million shares, valued at $2.52B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.17B for 24.60 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crimson Wine Group Ltd. (CWGL) by 46,278 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackberry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 78,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 711,000 shares, and has risen its stake in American Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:AMID).



Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold WSBF shares while 36 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 15.81 million shares or 0.53% less from 15.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Denali Advisors Llc holds 118 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 180,959 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) owns 355 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Foundry Ltd reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Associated Banc has invested 0.02% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Invesco Limited holds 0% or 96,647 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 38,336 shares. D E Shaw And Company Inc invested 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 105,301 shares. Gru Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 15,780 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 784 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Company owns 78,364 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Limited Liability Corp holds 11,994 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn invested in 0% or 86,659 shares.