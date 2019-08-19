Dodge & Cox Stake in Netapp (NTAP) Trimmed by $1.70 Million; Vail Resorts (Put) (MTN) Valuation Rose While Twin Tree Management LP Lowered Stake by $3.41 Million

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 16.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 24,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 122,378 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49M, down from 147,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $46.76. About 2.93M shares traded or 0.49% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 21/03/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 REV UP MID SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Net $271M; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to NetApp on March 13 for “Push-based piggyback system for source-driven logical replication i; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B; 20/03/2018 – Ducati Partners with NetApp to Drive Digital Transformation of Motorcycle Racing in the MotoGP World Championship; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP MAKES COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDPR Deadline; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES DOUBLING DIV FY19-21

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc. (Put) (MTN) by 72.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 21,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc. (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $236.27. About 148,071 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 12/03/2018 – Stitch Fix to Add Chief Marketing Officer of Vail Resorts, Inc., Kirsten Lynch, to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS – SEASON-TO-DATE SKI SCHOOL REVENUE WAS UP 3.4% AND DINING REVENUE WAS DOWN 1.4%; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts 2Q Net $235.7M; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $150 MILLION IN ITS CALENDAR YEAR 2018 CAPITAL PLAN; 28/04/2018 – Places like Vail, Colorado and far-flung international destinations in Thailand and Iceland are also joining the push; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS SEES FY EBITDA $599M TO $625M, EST. $620.7M; 20/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-date Dining Rev Was Down 1.4%; 06/04/2018 – SPRI to Host Vail International Shoulder Summit; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – NET REVENUE INCREASED $9.4 MILLION, OR 1.3%, TO $734.6 MILLION FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED JAN 31, 2018 VS SAME PERIOD PRIOR YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold MTN shares while 96 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 36.76 million shares or 0.22% less from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to report earnings on September, 27. They expect $-2.58 EPS, down 24.64% or $0.51 from last year’s $-2.07 per share. After $7.12 actual EPS reported by Vail Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -136.24% negative EPS growth.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $19.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 10,628 shares to 13,228 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 14,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 1.05M shares to 18.21M shares, valued at $847.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1.65 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 37.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Schwab Corp/The (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.