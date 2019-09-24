Dodge & Cox Has Trimmed Its Holding in Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) by $62.61 Million; Target (TGT) Shareholder Richard C Young & Company Has Decreased Position by $974,466 as Share Price Rose

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 19.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 11,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 46,765 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05M, down from 58,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $107.34. About 3.81M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 16/04/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER SHIP TO HOME SERVICE FROM STORES IN 5 CITIES; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr., as President, Target Sourcing Services; 06/03/2018 – TARGET BEGINS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 05/04/2018 – The lawsuit claimed Target’s use of criminal background checks disqualified job applicants for convictions that were unrelated to the work they sought; 19/04/2018 – Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Colorado; 23/03/2018 – TARGET, KROGER ARE SAID IN POSSIBLE MERGER TALKS: FAST COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 05/04/2018 – Target was accused of having “imported the racial and ethnic disparities” in the U.S. criminal justice system into its hiring process; 03/04/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY ACROSS NORTHWEST

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 1.96M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 26.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $882.06 million, down from 28.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Zayo Group Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 5.10M shares traded or 76.19% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.82M for 22.94 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77 million and $527.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 6,770 shares to 61,157 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.16M for 50.09 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $123.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 2.21M shares to 109.80M shares, valued at $465.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 842,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Grupo Televisa Sab (NYSE:TV).