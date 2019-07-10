Dodge & Cox Holding in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Has Lowered by $9.30 Million as Stock Value Rose; Store Cap (STOR) Market Valuation Rose While Massachusetts Financial Services Company Lowered Stake

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 384,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 11.98M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401.18M, down from 12.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.38. About 197,708 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 31.63% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 387,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 18.57 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462.76M, down from 18.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $26.55. About 395,382 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 16.31% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500.

Analysts await Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 48.75% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.8 per share. LBTYA’s profit will be $296.84 million for 16.19 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.43 actual EPS reported by Liberty Global Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -195.35% EPS growth.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micro Focus International Plc by 81,672 shares to 36.14 million shares, valued at $931.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 248,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23,755 shares to 7.08 million shares, valued at $1.89B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 284,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Analysts await STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.45 per share. STOR’s profit will be $106.22 million for 18.29 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by STORE Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.