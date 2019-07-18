Dodge & Cox Has Raised Its Sanofi (SNY) Stake by $9.43 Million; Stock Value Declined; As Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Shares Rose, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Lowered Stake by $37.17 Million

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 92.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 417,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,596 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 451,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $100.81. About 571,990 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 5.39% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 14/03/2018 – Genomic Vision Extends Its Collaboration with Quest Diagnostics in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA); 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Dividend of 50c; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q NET REV. $1.88B, EST. $1.89B; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Cash Provided by Operations About $1.3B; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Rev $1.88B; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Rev $7.7B-$7.77B; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Adj EPS $1.52

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 214,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60.59M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 billion, up from 60.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.97. About 1.71M shares traded or 14.26% up from the average. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has risen 7.40% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 15/04/2018 – Advent nears deal to buy Sanofi generics business; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Torrent Pharma readies 2 bln euros binding offer for Sanofi’s European unit – Mint; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE PHASE 3 DUPIXEN TRIAL RESULTS; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran; 01/05/2018 – DEAL WITH REGENERON, SANOFI COMES AFTER DRUGMAKERS CUT PRICE; 07/03/2018 – Torrent Pharma Prepares EUR2 Billion Bid for Sanofi’s Zentiva -Mint; 28/05/2018 – SANOFI CEO OLIVIER BRANDICOURT COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 16/04/2018 – France’s Sanofi sells 12 brands to Charterhouse’s Cooper-Vemedia; 17/05/2018 – Sanofi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent Significantly Improved Measures of Overall Disease Severity, Skin Clearing, Itching

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, down 2.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.75 per share. DGX’s profit will be $228.43 million for 14.83 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Ag stated it has 30,460 shares. Coldstream Mgmt holds 0.08% or 10,533 shares. Uss Mngmt stated it has 103,300 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 16,166 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 7,849 shares in its portfolio. Atlanta Capital Mgmt Com L L C invested in 18,900 shares. Adirondack owns 27 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Co invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 61 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.21% or 79,400 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Capital Management Corp reported 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Cibc World reported 0.02% stake. Cibc Bankshares Usa has invested 0.1% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.59% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 49,435 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd invested in 0% or 8,566 shares.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 5,838 shares to 50,830 shares, valued at $13.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 21,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHYG).

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 44,815 shares to 6.30M shares, valued at $1.56B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 107,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.59M shares, and cut its stake in Credit Suisse Group Ag (NYSE:CS).