Dodge & Cox Cut Its Netapp (NTAP) Stake by $826,550; Stock Price Declined; As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Share Value Rose, Holder Gradient Investments Has Trimmed Position

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 99.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 57,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 391 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54,000, down from 57,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $139.28. About 2.90M shares traded or 46.23% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 11.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 13,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 108,828 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.72 million, down from 122,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $56.57. About 3.10M shares traded or 13.19% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDPR Deadline; 03/04/2018 – NetApp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Apr. 11; 24/04/2018 – DriveScale Appoints Former Pure Storage and NetApp Executive Brian Pawlowski as Chief Technology Officer; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the lndustry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution Enabling Groundbreaking Application Performance; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY REVENUES GROWING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Mid Cap Growth Adds NetApp, Exits Aptiv; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP MAKES COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 NEW $4B SHARE REPURCHASE COMMITMENT

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $123.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 849,376 shares to 6.63 million shares, valued at $645.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (NYSE:GS) by 102,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR).

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 17.02% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $191.39M for 18.13 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 21,497 shares to 21,697 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 12.35 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.