Dodge & Cox Holding in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Has Upped by $154.78 Million; State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Cut Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stake by $872,480

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 15.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 6.45M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 47.11M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 billion, up from 40.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.88. About 1.09 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 15/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC LBTYA.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 30/05/2018 – EU Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover of Liberty Global assets; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES REBASED OCF GROWTH ABOUT 5% IN FY; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-LIBERTY GLOBAL – UPC POLSKA Z.O.O. (NOT CO) WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 11,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 804,036 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.22M, down from 815,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $88.59. About 1.40 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 30/04/2018 – ICE BENCHMARK NOW EU AUTHORISED BENCHMARK ADMINISTRATOR; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS FOR $685M IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – ICE Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Agrees To Acquire TMC Bonds; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS; 05/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Financial Impact From Deal; 19/03/2018 – ICE REPORTS TRANSITION OF CREDIT DEFAULT SWAP OPEN INTEREST; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; ROUTING SUSPENDED 9:41:39 ET

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group Ag (NYSE:CS) by 259,510 shares to 606,789 shares, valued at $7.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 776,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,630 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 1.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ICE’s profit will be $520.38 million for 24.34 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.09% negative EPS growth.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 7,178 shares to 131,108 shares, valued at $16.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 5,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings.