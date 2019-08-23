Dodge & Cox Has Increased Aegon Nv (AEG) Position by $1.34 Million; Share Price Declined; At&T (T) Shareholder Carnegie Capital Asset Management Trimmed Position as Stock Rose

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 9,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 214,348 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, down from 224,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $257.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.3. About 3.92 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Looks to Develop Next-Generation Streaming Video Platform and Targeted Advertising Capabilities; 15/03/2018 – AT&T Antitrust Trial to Last Twice as Long as Initial Estimate; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Set to Launch Next-Generation DIRECTV NOW Platform; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 04/04/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASKS ABOUT CHANGING TURNER ARBITRATION OFFER; 11/04/2018 – AT&T and Crown Castle Expand Leasing Deal for Wireless Network Infrastructure; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Lawyer Grills Star U.S. Witness on Data Tinkering in Study; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to All Investors

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Aegon Nv (AEG) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 333,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.65% . The institutional investor held 108.54M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $519.92 million, up from 108.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Aegon Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.0459 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8392. About 257,788 shares traded. Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) has declined 23.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AEG News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1(hyb) Rating To Aegon N.V.’s Usd800 Million Dated Subordinated Notes; 10/05/2018 – Aegon Usa Investment Buys New 2.6% Position in Ascent Capital; 22/03/2018 – AEGON AEGN.AS : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5.8 EUROS FROM 5.6 EUROS; 04/04/2018 – AEGON SAYS THE TIER 2 SUB DEBT SECS MATURE APRIL 11, 2048; 15/03/2018 – Aegon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – AEGON FILES FOR FIXED-TO-FR SUB NOTES DUE 2048 VIA JPM, OTHERS; 03/04/2018 – Aegon: Proceeds of Transaction Are Expected to Be About EUR 195 Million; 24/05/2018 – Aegon calls EUR 200 million of perpetual capital securities; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: US insurers gradual adoption of sustainable and responsible investing is net credit positive; 03/04/2018 – Aegon Completes Sale of Aegon Ireland to Athora Holding

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.39 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doheny Asset Ca invested in 15,436 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Da Davidson And reported 0.97% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Schroder Investment Gp stated it has 3.72M shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 2.44M shares stake. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj owns 164,000 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.72% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 1.16% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Washington Mgmt Inc owns 1.91% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 53,915 shares. Axa has 0.31% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 2.50 million shares. Paw has 25,000 shares. Milestone Group Inc has 11,830 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 68,013 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Insight 2811 holds 28,038 shares. 34.92 million are held by Price T Rowe Associates Md. White Pine Invest Com has invested 0.13% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 28,487 shares to 71,755 shares, valued at $12.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 15,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 257,000 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $17.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 76,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.17M shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).