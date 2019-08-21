Dodge & Cox Holding in Walmart (WMT) Has Cut by $5.06 Million as Share Value Rose; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose While Syntal Capital Partners Has Boosted Holding

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 24.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 52,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 164,590 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05 million, down from 216,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $320.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $112.25. About 3.92 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 03/04/2018 – Walmart to expand cash transfers with MoneyGram partnership; 03/05/2018 – FlapJacked Mighty Muffins Nationally Available In Walmart Baking Aisles; 09/05/2018 – INDIA FUTURE GROUP IN STAKE SALE TALKS WITH WALMART, AMAZON: ET; 16/05/2018 – Walmart Earnings: More Signs It’s Fighting Hard on Pricing — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – WALMART COMMITS TO CUT EMISSIONS BY 50M METRIC TONS IN CHINA; 17/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS RECENTLY REACHED AGREEMENTS TO DIVEST BANKING OPERATIONS IN WALMART CANADA AND WALMART CHILE; 11/05/2018 – Infowars: Google Parent Company, Walmart Both Invest in “India’s Amazon”; 29/03/2018 – HUMANA SHARES UP 13.1 PCT AFTER THE BELL; REUTERS SOURCES SAY WALMART DISCUSSING CLOSER TIES WITH HUMANA, INCLUDING POSSIBLE ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – Walmart renews bet on India with $16bn Flipkart deal

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $118.99. About 1.76 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80 million and $221.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF) by 10,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 2.53 million shares to 56.55M shares, valued at $903.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 26,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).