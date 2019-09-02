Dodge & Cox Increases Stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK); Noble Energy (NBL) Holder Cushing Asset Management LP Lowered Its Stake

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 76.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 124,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The hedge fund held 37,455 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926,000, down from 162,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.58. About 4.25M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 12/04/2018 – Fieldwood Energy LLC Closes Acquisition of Noble Energy’s Deepwater Assets; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY ELECTS BARBARA J. DUGANIER TO BOARD; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy to Develop Natural Gas From Alen Field Offshore Equatorial Guinea; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS BOOST TO QTRLY DIV; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED FIRM CAPACITY FOR 100 THOUSAND BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY (MBBL/D) FOR A 10-YEAR PERIOD BEGINNING AT PIPELINE START-UP; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Operates Alen Field With 45% Working Interest; 06/03/2018 NOBLE ENERGY PARTNERS IN PACT TO BUY TEXAS PIPELINES; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS SAYS IT SECURES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS FOR PERMIAN BASIN-TO-CORPUS CHRISTI CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 21/05/2018 – Rachel Clingman Joins Noble Energy Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel; 15/05/2018 – APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 15.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 6.45 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 47.11M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14B, up from 40.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $26.12. About 5.39M shares traded or 66.77% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 20/03/2018 – Nabila Ahmed: Scoop: Liberty Global is in talks with Sunrise Communications about a potential partnership to combine and expand; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-LIBERTY GLOBAL – UPC POLSKA Z.O.O. (NOT CO) WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC QTRLY REVENUE $4,156.1 MLN, UP 4.2 PCT; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 18.4 BLN ( “TRANSACTION”); 30/05/2018 – EU Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 20/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL SAID TO BE IN TALKS WITH SUNRISE FOR JV WITH UPC; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Sale of UM by Parent Co, Liberty Global to Vodafone Group

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 2.19M shares. Bridgewater Lp reported 22,285 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett And reported 1,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. D E Shaw Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Benjamin F Edwards & Commerce Inc holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Ltd accumulated 62,884 shares. 1,394 were reported by Guardian Life Of America. 50,000 are owned by Assets Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Asset Mgmt One Ltd has invested 0.03% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Freestone Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 10,695 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership reported 628,111 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 0.01% or 510,170 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP owns 785,516 shares. 344,367 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Conning Incorporated accumulated 9,248 shares.

Analysts await Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Noble Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% EPS growth.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 7,977 shares to 51,091 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 41,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).