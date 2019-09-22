Dodge & Cox Has Trimmed Its Synopsys (SNPS) Position; John Wiley & Sons Inc. Common (JWA) Shorts Down By 0.89%

Dodge & Cox decreased Synopsys Inc (SNPS) stake by 47.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dodge & Cox sold 18,300 shares as Synopsys Inc (SNPS)’s stock rose 10.55%. The Dodge & Cox holds 20,330 shares with $2.62M value, down from 38,630 last quarter. Synopsys Inc now has $20.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $135.72. About 745,315 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $3.07 BLN TO $3.1 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Synopsys Replenishes Repurchase Authorization to $500 Million; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.72, REV VIEW $2.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys to Showcase Its Software Integrity Platform at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Collaborates with Samsung Foundry to Develop DesignWare IP for Samsung 8-nm FinFET Process; 17/05/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Industry’s First ASIL D Ready Embedded Vision Processor IP for ADAS Applications and Self-Driving Vehicles; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Adj EPS $3.76-Adj EPS $3.83; 13/03/2018 – Synopsys Releases Enhanced Photonic Integrated Circuit Design Automation; 09/05/2018 – Synopsys Announces Earnings Release Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS ANNOUNCES ACCELERATED BUYBACK PACT WITH WELLS FARGO

John Wiley & Sons Inc. Common (NYSE:JWA) had a decrease of 0.89% in short interest. JWA’s SI was 2.23 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.89% from 2.25 million shares previously. With 320,100 avg volume, 7 days are for John Wiley & Sons Inc. Common (NYSE:JWA)’s short sellers to cover JWA’s short positions. The SI to John Wiley & Sons Inc. Common’s float is 5%. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $45.3. About 364,276 shares traded or 54596.10% up from the average. John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE:JWA) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. provides knowledge and knowledge-enabled services in the areas of research, professional practice, and education worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.61 billion. The Company’s Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly research journals; and books, reference works, databases, clinical decision support tools, laboratory manuals, and workflow tools in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science and humanities, and life sciences. It currently has negative earnings. It serves academic, corporate, government, and public libraries; researchers; scientists; clinicians; engineers and technologists; scholarly and professional societies; and students and professors.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $8,110 activity. 175 shares were bought by Dobson David C, worth $8,110 on Monday, September 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.5 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 1 investors sold John Wiley & Sons Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 96,965 shares or 1.96% less from 98,903 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE:JWA). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 13,054 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 10,800 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE:JWA). Css Ltd Llc Il has 0.01% invested in John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE:JWA) for 5,244 shares. Cannell Peter B Company invested in 0.03% or 20,000 shares. Tower Rech Limited Co (Trc) has 154 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 21,578 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE:JWA) for 5,000 shares. Bancshares Of America De invested in 700 shares.

More notable recent John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE:JWA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Wiley Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Wiley Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Call Schedule – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “New Study Reveals Skills Gap Grew By Double Digits Since Last Year – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE:JWA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Wiley Increases Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wiley Signs Agreement to Purchase the Assets of Knewton – Business Wire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold SNPS shares while 155 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 131.71 million shares or 1.63% less from 133.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 191,400 were reported by 1832 Asset Limited Partnership. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.06% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Westport Asset Mgmt owns 51,500 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Blair William Il has 6,697 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). 19,660 were accumulated by Davis. Carlson Limited Partnership reported 495,847 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Lp reported 54,105 shares. Ajo LP has invested 0.46% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Bessemer Group Inc holds 0.49% or 1.12 million shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,799 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Axa owns 36,417 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 12,300 shares.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 56.02% or $0.93 from last year’s $1.66 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $109.28 million for 46.48 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.31% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synopsys has $16000 highest and $13500 lowest target. $151.25’s average target is 11.44% above currents $135.72 stock price. Synopsys had 7 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by Wells Fargo. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) on Thursday, August 22 with “Overweight” rating. JP Morgan reinitiated the shares of SNPS in report on Wednesday, September 11 with “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Synopsys (SNPS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Expect From Synopsys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SNPS) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: ARCI, MTRX, SNPS – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synopsys: Long-Term Growth Outlook Remains Intact – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Synopsys Collaborates with Google Cloud to Broadly Scale Cloud-based Functional Verification – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Dodge & Cox increased Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 518,344 shares to 54.67M valued at $2.17 billion in 2019Q2. It also upped Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) stake by 2.21M shares and now owns 109.80M shares. Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) was raised too.