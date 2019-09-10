Dodge & Cox Has Lifted Stake in Capital One Financial (COF) by $273.52 Million as Shares Declined; Jfs Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) by $1.43 Million

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (COF) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 3.38 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 41.11M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36B, up from 37.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.02B market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $90.96. About 2.22M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Charge-Offs $1.6 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Rev $6.91B; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $1.3 billion, or $2.62 per share; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Capital One Card Abs Following Accounts Addition; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS REVISED PLAN SHOWED “PROGRESS” IN ADDRESSING ISSUES IDENTIFIED IN FED REVIEW LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Beats EPS Expectations, Falls Short for Net Revenue — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — FEBRUARY AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.39 PCT VS 2.01 PCT IN JANUARY; 17/04/2018 – Capital One Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.7B; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q NET REV. $6.9B, EST. $6.93B

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 80.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 2,876 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 14,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.40B market cap company. The stock increased 3.47% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $136.29. About 1.66 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 12.08 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $383.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,010 shares to 210,090 shares, valued at $33.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DON) by 10,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,704 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

