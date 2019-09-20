Dodge & Cox Has Lowered Credit Suisse Group Ag (CS) Position by $2.23 Million as Shares Declined; Ithaka Group Has Lifted Its Facebook Cl A (FB) Stake by $439,461; Market Value Rose

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group Ag (CS) by 33.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 202,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.42% . The institutional investor held 403,958 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.84M, down from 606,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.82. About 2.06 million shares traded. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 26/04/2018 – USG CORP USG.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM ; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 25/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO SAYS BANKING CONSOLIDATION ‘IS HARD TO SEE’; 21/05/2018 – The Trade: Goldman Sachs loses senior sales trader to Credit Suisse; 19/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE GETS SEC LICENCE FOR PHILIPPINES WEALTH OFFICE; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL PLC CCL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84.50 FROM $79.50; RATING OUTPERFORM; 06/04/2018 – AK ALROSA PAO ALRS.MM : CREDIT SUISSE DOWNGRADES TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE RUB 90; 22/03/2018 – Investors should see February’s market jitters as a wake-up call that some risks still exist in an otherwise strong economy, according to Credit Suisse’s global chief investment officer; 31/05/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG CSGN.S – IN ADDITION, SUCH PURCHASERS THAT HOLD NUMBER OF ETNS NOT EVENLY DIVISIBLE BY TEN WILL RECEIVE CASH PAYMENT FOR ANY FRACTIONAL ETNS REMAINING; 23/03/2018 – Credit Suisse CEO pay falls in 2017; 10/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC PBF.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $37 TARGET PRICE

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. Cl A (FB) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 2,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 100,754 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.45M, up from 98,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 15.93 million shares traded or 12.16% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK – ZUCKERBERG SAYS ‘VERY LIKELY’ THAT NEXT COMPUTING PARADIGM SHIFT WILL BE AROUND VIRTUAL AND AUGMENTED REALITY – CONF CALL; 08/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive– Former FCC Rob McDowell on the Facebook Privacy Scandal: `I Think this Is a Watershed Moment’; 16/05/2018 – Senate approves bill in bid to retain U.S. net neutrality; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG TO TESTIFY BEFORE SENATE JUDICIARY AND COMMERCE COMMITTEES ON APRIL 10 -COMMITTEES’ STATEMENT; 15/04/2018 – Zuckerberg’s dual role at Facebook helm draws fresh fire; 12/04/2018 – Senators Had a Lot to Say About Facebook. That Hasn’t Stopped Them From Using It; 09/03/2018 – Millennial-focused publisher Thought Catalog lays off social content producers following Facebook’s most recent algorithm change; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Journal: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 30/04/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: Facebook investigating claim that employee used access to stalk women online. Latest info here:…; 19/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS IN STATEMENT OFFICE IS INITIATING INQUIRY INTO FACEBOOK DATA POLICIES FOLLOWING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA REPORTS

More notable recent Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Another Winning Quarter Takes Einhorn to 17.4% Year to Date – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Credit Suisse pouring investment into Swiss revamp – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: G20 Summit Takes Center Stage – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Barclays – In Defense Of Investment Banking – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “Private equity firms are becoming lenders. Here’s why. – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $123.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 280,215 shares to 41.39 million shares, valued at $3.76B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 117,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook unveils plan for oversight board – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Privacy Issues Wonâ€™t Be Enough to Keep Facebookâ€™s Stock From Rising – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FAANG 52-Week Laggard: Facebook The One Bright Spot? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FB Stock Will Thrive From Focusing on Its True Competition – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: Four 11% To 23% Trades – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $659.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,393 shares to 89,916 shares, valued at $26.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

