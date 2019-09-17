Dodge & Cox Stake in Gap Inc/The (GPS) Has Boosted by $3.62 Million; Investment Management Of Virginia Lifted Its Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) by $3.87 Million

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Gap Inc/The (GPS) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 212,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The institutional investor held 17.88M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $321.37M, up from 17.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Gap Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $18.23. About 3.81M shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 23/05/2018 – Gap Inc. Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – AFFIRMED FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE RANGE OF $2.55 TO $2.70; 24/05/2018 – Gap Misses Views but Mantains Guidance — Earnings Review; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gap Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPS); 23/05/2018 – Bend Source: Bridging the Gap; 16/05/2018 – North Korea Wavers on U.S. Summit, Accentuating the Gap Over Nuclear Weapons–Update; 08/05/2018 – Email from Highly Reputable Senders is 23 Percent More Likely to Reach its Intended Audience–and the Gap is Growing; 14/03/2018 – GAP – ANNOUNCED NEW GOAL FOR ALL OF ITS TIER 1 SUPPLIERS TO MAKE TRANSITION FROM A CASH-BASED SYSTEM TO DIGITAL PAYMENTS BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – United Nations Foundation and Gap Inc. Join Forces for Pride Month to Support Global LGBTI Equality; 06/03/2018 – PointClickCare and Redox to Bridge the Gap Between Acute and Post-Acute Markets with Strategic Partnership

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) by 142.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 85,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 146,161 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.63 million, up from 60,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $50.06. About 6.51M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 06/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Mon, 4/9/2018, 6:30 AM; 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Investors Set Sights on Cancer Showdown Next Week; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. The insider BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% stake. High Pointe Capital Ltd Llc holds 46,656 shares or 2.96% of its portfolio. 4.12M were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 5,505 shares. 460,385 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Hartford Inv invested 0.28% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Strategic Wealth Grp Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 23,540 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 0% stake. Highland Cap Management Lp owns 318,200 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mgmt owns 14,762 shares. Kessler Inv Gp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 1,320 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.04% or 6,038 shares in its portfolio. Madison Holdg has invested 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 0.04% or 540,636 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 0.54% or 9,000 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bristol-Myers teams up with drug development accelerator – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Celgene vs. Gilead Sciences – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) Could Be Worth $100/Share Says Societe Generale – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $417.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corp. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 4,080 shares to 7,970 shares, valued at $674,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,569 shares, and cut its stake in Bottomline Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 47 investors sold GPS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 219.60 million shares or 4.38% more from 210.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 1.48M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nomura holds 0% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 24,962 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd reported 129,641 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw Incorporated has 0% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 52,808 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co holds 61,274 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Co owns 154 shares. Guardian Life Insur Comm Of America holds 0% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 614 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 9,704 shares. Hall Kathryn A stated it has 48.6% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc reported 0.01% stake. Bollard Gp Limited Co has invested 0% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). First Foundation has invested 0.01% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% stake. Moreover, Whittier Of Nevada has 0% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 151 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur owns 2,600 shares.

More notable recent The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gap: From SOTP Case To Turnaround Play – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Highlights from Gap’s investor update – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “11 Stocks To Watch For August 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Gap Inc. to Host a Meet the Management Investor Event on September 12 – Business Wire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Gap Trading Higher Ahead Of Earnings Release – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.