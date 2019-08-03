Dodge & Cox Holding in Microchip Technology (MCHP) Has Cut by $16.00 Million as Valuation Declined; Intrepid Capital Management Increased Dollar Gen New Com (DG) Position by $426,496 as Stock Value Rose

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (DG) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 17,899 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 14,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 1.98 million shares traded or 12.53% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 195,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 18.68 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55B, down from 18.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.06. About 3.30 million shares traded or 27.47% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – News On Microsemi Corp. (MSCC) Now Under MCHP; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Senior Secured Notes Of Microchip Technology; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY GETS ANTITRUST CLEARANCE IN TAIWAN,; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY DECLARES QTRLY CASH DIV OF 36.35C/SHR; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Microchip qtrly revenue rises 11 pct; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP: MICROSEMI HOLDERS APPROVED MERGER; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Microchip Technology’s $2B Secured Notes ‘BBB-‘/’RR1’; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI DEAL WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Multiple Catalysts To Drive Microchip Higher – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Tech Stocks That Are Still Worth Your Time (And Money) – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microchip Technology Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microchip Technology Enters Oversold Territory (MCHP) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Prtn Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 8,474 are held by Atria Invs Llc. Hilltop holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 2,519 shares. Crossvault Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 13,258 shares. Stifel Fincl reported 0.06% stake. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 214 shares or 0% of the stock. 470,446 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Raymond James Associate invested 0.25% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 433 are owned by Parkside Fincl Bank. Shelton, a California-based fund reported 2,089 shares. 46,670 are owned by Norinchukin Natl Bank The. Naples Advsrs Lc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 31,560 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank invested in 383,941 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Papp L Roy & owns 26,638 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Aristotle Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 5.62M shares.

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.25 EPS, down 17.76% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.52 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $297.54 million for 17.61 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.09% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $751,106 activity. LITTLE MITCHELL R had sold 3,585 shares worth $326,860 on Wednesday, February 13.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micro Focus International Plc by 81,672 shares to 36.14M shares, valued at $931.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 305,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 204,302 are owned by Axa. Cornerstone Inv Partners Ltd Liability invested in 665,800 shares or 3.54% of the stock. Chevy Chase Tru has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Fragasso Group owns 16,199 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, M&T National Bank & Trust Corp has 0.03% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Grimes Company holds 0.68% or 72,807 shares in its portfolio. Atlanta Cap Mngmt Company L L C has invested 0.57% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moody Fincl Bank Division owns 62,868 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Beach Invest Counsel Pa has 11,800 shares. Schroder Inv Group owns 6,853 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of Mellon holds 0.13% or 4.02M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0% stake. Sandy Spring Comml Bank owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Lp reported 49,440 shares. 17,335 were accumulated by Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt Inc.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dollar General Is Starting To Look Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Sell Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dollar General: Growth And Resilience To Economic Slowdowns – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – The Motley Fool” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.