Dodge & Cox Has Cut Position in Ibm (IBM) as Share Price Rose; Horizon Investments Increased Position in Synopsys Com (SNPS)

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Ibm (IBM) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 72,631 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.02M, down from 75,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Ibm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $144.56. About 800,141 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 12/03/2018 – IBM Chairman, CEO V.M. Rometty 2017 Total Compensation $18.6 Million, Down From $32.7 Million a Year Earlier; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 17/04/2018 – $IBM extends drop after-hours, down now more than 4%; 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 28/05/2018 – David Kenny, IBM’s senior vice president of Watson and Cloud, said artificial intelligence is already proving to be beneficial; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Synopsys Inc Com (SNPS) by 191.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 3,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 5,896 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $759,000, up from 2,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $138.54. About 128,938 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Collaborates with Samsung Foundry to Develop DesignWare IP for Samsung 8-nm FinFET Process; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q REV. $776.8M, EST. $775.8M; 15/05/2018 – Synopsys Report Finds Majority of Software Plagued by Known Vulnerabilities and License Conflicts as Open Source Adoption Soars; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Announces Industry’s Most Comprehensive Automotive ISO 26262 Certification for Design Platform; 13/03/2018 – Synopsys Releases Enhanced Photonic Integrated Circuit Design Automation; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Adj EPS 89c-Adj EPS 93c; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON, BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND; 10/04/2018 – CAST and Achronix Enable Processing from Data Center to the Edge with Lossless Compression IP; 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 48,724 shares to 22,918 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.99 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.39 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1.