Dodge & Cox Has Cut Its Position in Netapp (NTAP) by $1.70 Million; Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Stake Maintained by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 16.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 24,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,378 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49 million, down from 147,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 2.01 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 4.17% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 EPS GROWTH OVER 15%; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q EPS 99c; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the lndustry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution Enabling Groundbreaking Application Performance; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Net $271M; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP AUTHORIZED BUYBACK OF AN ADDED $4B IN SHRS; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP MAKES COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION; 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC SEES FY 2019 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 3,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,297 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 22,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $174.46. About 1.38M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 586,780 shares to 16.72 million shares, valued at $445.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 18,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is NetApp (NTAP) Up 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 05, 2018 – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2018. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “What Are NetApp’s Key Sources of Revenue? – Forbes” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NetApp Q3 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $170.42 million for 21.23 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.45% negative EPS growth.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31 billion and $6.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 21,282 shares to 287,114 shares, valued at $37.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 52,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 399,686 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Know What Honeywell International Inc.’s (NYSE:HON) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Lowe’s picks Charlotte for tech hub, will anchor new office tower – Charlotte Business Journal” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Honeywell To Release Second Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Conference Call On Thursday, July 18 – PRNewswire” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

