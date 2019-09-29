Dodge & Cox Has Cut Comcast (CMCSA) Stake; Hess (HES) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Hess (NYSE:HES), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hess has $9300 highest and $69 lowest target. $77.33’s average target is 28.60% above currents $60.13 stock price. Hess had 9 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. See Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) latest ratings:

23/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral New Target: $70.0000 Initiates Coverage On

19/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $93.0000 Initiates Coverage On

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $69 Maintain

28/05/2019 Broker: M Partners Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: Capital One Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: M Partners Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Dodge & Cox decreased Comcast Corp (CMCSA) stake by 24.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dodge & Cox sold 30.95M shares as Comcast Corp (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Dodge & Cox holds 95.72 million shares with $4.05B value, down from 126.66M last quarter. Comcast Corp now has $203.66B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 15.01M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s £22bn swoop for Sky ignites three-way media battle; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 09/03/2018 – Daily Mail: EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Adjusted Ebitda $5.415B; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox to Sell Unified Advertising Solutions; 12/03/2018 – Texas Southern University Partners with Comcast to Provide Xfinity On Campus to Students; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US intends to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal – NBC News; 10/05/2018 – FCC SAYS RULES ADOPTED IN DECEMBER ALLOWING INTERNET PROVIDERS TO BLOCK OR SLOW CONTENT WILL TAKE EFFECT AROUND JUNE 10; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q OPER CASH FLOW $5.5B

The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 3.26 million shares traded or 9.64% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 05/03/2018 – HESS EST. GUYANA DISCOVERY HOLDS 3.2 BLN BARRELS; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY COULD CONTINUE TO GROW; 22/05/2018 – Hess Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Hess Announces Exciting 2018 Toy Truck Lineup; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp. Posts Narrowed First-Quarter Loss; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Infrastructure Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss $106M; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS WILL ADD THIRD FRACK CREW TO BAKKEN BY END OF YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold Hess Corporation shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 250.00 million shares or 0.98% more from 247.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 3,047 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). South Dakota Invest Council stated it has 0.64% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Reilly Financial Limited Liability holds 172 shares. Oppenheimer Inc owns 4,827 shares. Price T Rowe Md has 9.79 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 81,873 shares. Commerce Comml Bank holds 10,986 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.04% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Stifel Financial Corporation reported 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Weiss Multi owns 0.04% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 25,000 shares. 2,045 are owned by Fifth Third Bankshares. Lowe Brockenbrough, a Virginia-based fund reported 75,243 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp reported 22,411 shares. Swiss Bancorporation reported 0.06% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES).

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has market cap of $18.31 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in natural gas and crude oil gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading natural gas and crude oil liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota.

Dodge & Cox increased Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) stake by 2.21 million shares to 109.80M valued at $465.56M in 2019Q2. It also upped Baker Hughes A Ge Co stake by 630,194 shares and now owns 59.65 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was raised too.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.74 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Comcast has $6400 highest and $44 lowest target. $50.40’s average target is 12.47% above currents $44.81 stock price. Comcast had 18 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Monday, April 29 with “Outperform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Tuesday, August 27 with “Outperform” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Friday, April 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $5000 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $4500 target in Friday, April 26 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, April 9. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $44 target in Friday, April 12 report. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Macquarie Research initiated it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.