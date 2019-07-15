Dodge & Cox Has Lowered Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Holding by $1.11 Million; Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Lifted Holding in Medtronic Plc Com (MDT)

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc Com (MDT) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 3,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,014 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 21,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $99.25. About 3.55M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS VISUALASE(TM) MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.15; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health, Inc. Appoints Sarker as Senior Vice President, International; 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP REVASCULARIZATION

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 17,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 435,294 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.65M, down from 452,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Cadence Design Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $75.02. About 1.79 million shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 62.93% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 22/05/2018 – Cadence Full-Flow Digital and Signoff Tools Certified on Samsung’s 8LPP Process Technology; 19/03/2018 – Cadence Sigrity PowerDC Technology Supports Future Facilities’ New Open Neutral File Format for Thermal Interoperability; 06/03/2018 – Cadence Minerals Says Portfolio Company Acquired Stakes in South Australia Projects; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Full-Flow Digital and Signoff Tools Certified on Samsung’s 8LPP Process Technology; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Prototypes First IP Interface in Silicon for Preliminary Version of DDR5 Standard Being Developed in JEDEC; 02/05/2018 – Cadence Innovus Implementation System Speeds Development of New Realtek DTV SoC Solution; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and NI Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.57-Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 39C TO 41C, EST. 38C; 10/04/2018 – Cadence Expands Virtuoso Platform with Enhanced System Design, Advanced Node Support Down to 5nm, and Simulation-Driven Layout

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Cap Lp accumulated 148,852 shares. Automobile Association owns 2.26 million shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Ancora Limited owns 110,639 shares. 9,417 are owned by Monetary Management Gp. Norinchukin Retail Bank The reported 0.38% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Shelter Mutual Communication holds 90,396 shares or 2.43% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 305,411 shares. Blue Chip Prtn Inc reported 93,386 shares. Hodges Cap Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Btc Management Incorporated reported 36,085 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 2.36 million shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldg reported 0.56% stake. Greystone Managed Invests Incorporated owns 76,314 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 433,450 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $8.42 million activity. Shares for $2.50 million were sold by SHOVEN JOHN B. 100,000 shares were sold by TAN LIP BU, worth $4.81M.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 9.44 million shares to 28.37 million shares, valued at $898.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR).

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $101.17 million for 52.10 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold CDNS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 235.75 million shares or 0.80% less from 237.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Pointstate Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 32,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Street stated it has 12.05 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd owns 3,359 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ardevora Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.08% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Macroview Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 65 shares. Twin Tree LP holds 222,008 shares. Caxton Associates Lp accumulated 8,547 shares. Stone Ridge Asset has 30,278 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Macquarie Ltd accumulated 61,145 shares. Hightower Advisors Llc holds 146,868 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Shelton Capital Management has invested 0.11% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Fuller And Thaler Asset Management reported 560 shares. Nomura holds 0.09% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) or 332,000 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corp reported 0.79% stake.