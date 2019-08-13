Dodge & Cox Lifted Position in Fedex (FDX) as Share Price Declined; General Mtrs Co (Put) (GM) Shares Rose While Twin Tree Management LP Has Cut Stake by $8.98 Million

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 3.57M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 19.51M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 billion, up from 15.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $160.74. About 1.29 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES EXPRESS ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN 9.9%-10.4% THIS QTR; 20/03/2018 – WGN TV News: #BREAKING: Hours after FedEx explosion in Texas, suspicious package found at Austin facility; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q EPS $2.07; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Add 500 FedEx Office Locations in Walmart U.S. Stores; 20/03/2018 – FedEx, Walmart Expand Partnership on Retail-Shipping Services; 21/03/2018 – Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in; 09/05/2018 – FedEx Will Test Using Drones to Deliver Parts at Memphis Airport; 21/03/2018 – Tony Plohetski: BREAKING: Authorities responding to FedEx facility in Austin for suspicious package. Call came in at 9:32; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Kustoff: Rep. Kustoff Applauds FedEx’s $1 Billion Investment in Memphis Hub

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (Put) (GM) by 90.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 242,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 24,900 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $924,000, down from 267,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.12. About 4.49M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – GM – KOREAN DEVELOPMENT BANK HAS AGREED TO PROVIDE $750 MLN OF FUNDING FOR FUTURE INVESTMENTS; 27/03/2018 – US News: South Korea’s Due Diligence on GM’s Local Unit Going ‘Smoothly’; 07/03/2018 – UAW-GM PARTNERS WITH NON-PROFIT BUILDON; 07/05/2018 – BRAZIL AUTO PRODUCTION POSTS -0.5 PCT GROWTH IN APRIL FROM MARCH – ANFAVEA AUTOMAKERS ASSOCIATION; 13/04/2018 – GM sticks to April 20 deadline for Korea restructuring, unit logs $1 bln loss; 26/04/2018 – GM QTRLY SHR FROM CONT OPS $0.77; QTRLY ADJ SHR FROM CONT OPS $1.43; QTRLY GAAP NET REV $36.1 BLN, DOWN 3.1 PCT; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to GMF Floorplan Owner Revolving Trust, Series 2018-2 Notes; 15/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ROOF MODULES FOR GM’S SELF-DRIVING VEHICLES WILL BE ASSEMBLED AT ITS BROWNSTOWN PLANT; 08/05/2018 – Bridgestone Corporation Named 2017 General Motors Supplier of the Year; 25/04/2018 – GM’s S.Korean union accepts wage deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 300,958 shares. Alethea reported 6,000 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability accumulated 2.59M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 951,809 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 415,628 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. British Columbia Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.07% or 237,851 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc invested in 891,649 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Quantres Asset Management Ltd holds 1.59% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 59,200 shares. Columbia Asset Management holds 0.72% or 72,387 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd accumulated 15,043 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Savings Bank holds 50,490 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.07% or 47,219 shares. Dt Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 108,710 shares. Covington Capital has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 171,613 shares to 214,113 shares, valued at $18.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAL) by 980,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 980,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 98,900 shares to 8.07 million shares, valued at $425.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,339 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

