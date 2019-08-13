Dodge & Cox Holding in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Has Trimmed by $9.30 Million as Share Price Rose; Five9 (FIVN) Holder Coe Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 16,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 22,410 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 38,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.87% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $63.66. About 358,189 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 387,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 18.57M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462.76M, down from 18.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $26.91. About 386,037 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Benchmark starts Liberty Global, LILA at Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “DISH Network (DISH) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Liberty Global: On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “December 2020 Options Now Available For Liberty Global (LBTYA) – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The European Commission Approves Liberty Globalâ€™s Sale of Operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.59 million shares to 81.81M shares, valued at $3.95B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 15,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2,582 shares to 4,254 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 12,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).