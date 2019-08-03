Dodge & Cox Has Lifted Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Position; Eulav Asset Management Cut Its Tyler Technologies (TYL) Stake

Dodge & Cox increased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) stake by 15.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dodge & Cox acquired 6.45M shares as Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Dodge & Cox holds 47.11M shares with $1.14B value, up from 40.66 million last quarter. Liberty Global Plc now has $19.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.95. About 1.60M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 03/05/2018 – Vodafone closes in on game-changing Liberty Global deal; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets For Nearly $23 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Vodafone close to buying Liberty Global assets in Germany, East Europe – report; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO MIKE FRIES SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 23/03/2018 – RPT-LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – UNIT’S AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Liberty is said to hold talks with Sunrise for Swiss venture- Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets; 25/04/2018 – LBTYA, FOX: IMG and Leeds United owner’s agency raided in EU sport cartel inquiry

Eulav Asset Management decreased Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) stake by 50.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eulav Asset Management sold 62,058 shares as Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)’s stock rose 3.29%. The Eulav Asset Management holds 61,600 shares with $12.74 million value, down from 123,658 last quarter. Tyler Technologies Inc now has $9.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $248.75. About 372,122 shares traded or 102.02% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces CEO Transition; 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE; 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer; 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL); 06/03/2018 Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area

Dodge & Cox decreased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 16,643 shares to 404,000 valued at $17.16M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) stake by 101,795 shares and now owns 468,577 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was reduced too.

Another recent and important Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Liberty Global Completes the Sale of Its Operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na reported 190 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited has invested 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Stanley reported 22,161 shares. 309 are owned by First Hawaiian Bankshares. Hsbc Public Limited reported 14,052 shares stake. 321,364 are owned by Riverbridge Ltd Liability Corporation. Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Stockbridge Ptnrs Lc holds 568,568 shares. Da Davidson & Co accumulated 0% or 1,114 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.03% or 10,500 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 53,320 shares. State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 400 are held by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Garrison Bradford Associates holds 0.78% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 4,500 shares. Wms Prns Ltd owns 1,344 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Tyler Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Northland Capital. DA Davidson downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. Benchmark maintained it with “Buy” rating and $28500 target in Friday, August 2 report.

Eulav Asset Management increased Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 2,000 shares to 237,000 valued at $38.20M in 2019Q1. It also upped Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) stake by 2,800 shares and now owns 229,300 shares. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) was raised too.