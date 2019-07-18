Dodge & Cox Lifted Harley (HOG) Position; EPS HLDGS ORDINARY SHARES (EPLYF) Shorts Up By 520%

EPS HLDGS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EPLYF) had an increase of 520% in short interest. EPLYF’s SI was 3,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 520% from 500 shares previously. With 2,000 avg volume, 2 days are for EPS HLDGS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EPLYF)’s short sellers to cover EPLYF’s short positions. It closed at $15.66 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Dodge & Cox increased Harley (HOG) stake by 0.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dodge & Cox acquired 89,600 shares as Harley (HOG)’s stock declined 4.22%. The Dodge & Cox holds 9.81M shares with $349.81M value, up from 9.72M last quarter. Harley now has $5.67B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.65. About 740,478 shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 14.48% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Harley Davidson Auto Loan Abs From 2016; 10/05/2018 – REG-Harley-Davidson, Inc. Declares Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON-CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO INCUR RESTRUCTURING, CONSOLIDATION COSTS $170 MLN TO $200 MLN,CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $75 MLN THROUGH 2019; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson 1Q Adj EPS $1.24; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 06/03/2018 – U.S. clothing, cosmetics on possible EU retaliation list; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson to Reveal in Summer Significant Additional Steps to Improve Performance, Value Creation Through 2022; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – COMPANY NOW EXPECTS 2018 HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL SERVICES OPERATING INCOME TO BE FLAT TO DOWN MODESTLY; 16/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL’S UNSEC NTS ‘A’

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 144.16 million shares or 1.60% more from 141.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diligent Invsts Limited Company holds 0.14% or 7,109 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.04% or 59,028 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 1.07 million shares. Prudential Fincl has 0.01% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 147,815 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 17,325 shares. Parthenon Limited Co owns 14,700 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Company has 23,879 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 2.87M shares. Chevy Chase Tru reported 0.02% stake. Hartford Invest Mngmt owns 19,812 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa invested in 0.01% or 82,831 shares. 243,153 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Kistler has 0% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). 133,587 were accumulated by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 328,174 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Harley-Davidson had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $40 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by UBS.

